Twenty Influential Women Share Their Unique Recipes For Success In Celebration Of International Women's Day

As part of the second annual #PerSister campaign, award-winning marketing-communications agency Bullfrog + Baum will share inspiration from mavens all month long



NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no single path to success, as 20 inspirational female leaders will confirm. In celebration of International Women's Day and National Women's History Month, female-owned marketing communications agency Bullfrog + Baum is sharing 20 different recipes for success as part of its second annual #PerSister campaign.

Throughout the month of March, the company's Instagram handle will be the hub for these words of wisdom. Each week, Bullfrog + Baum will spotlight a different collection of personalities--from publicity to publishing--and their 10(ish) words to live by.

Kicking off the program are the likes of: Ivy Naté, Artist; Jenny Pura, Director of Marketing, Meyers USA; Megan Jorgensen, Director of Sustainability, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery; Diana Salameh, Director of Marketing & Communications, Serino Coyne; Anncherie Saludo, Beverage Director, L'Artusi; and Heather Morgan, Director of Operations, Epicurean Group.

Launched in 2018, the #PerSister initiative began as a way for Bullfrog + Baum to spotlight women in and around the hospitality industry who inspire us all to reach for more. The campaign evolves this year to not only include this unique social media content, but also an exclusive preview of the boundary-breaking play What the Constitution Means to Me written by and starring, Heidi Schreck and the launch of a new workout + networking series: #PRSWEATSHOP, the first of which will take place in collaboration with Random House, as they prepare to release Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle.

To read all the inspiring words of wisdom, follow @bullfrogandbaum and #PerSister on Instagram. For additional information about the #PerSister campaign and upcoming events, please contact: persister@bullfrogandbaum.com

About Bullfrog + Baum

Established in 2000, Bullfrog + Baum is an award-winning collective of brand-builders, insight-finders and storytellers specializing in Public Relations and Marketing and representing the best of the best in (and around) the hospitality industry. A one-stop communications, creative, design and digital shop, Bullfrog + Baum works around the clock with the goal of getting clients—all-star chefs, internationally-known liquor brands, restaurants, tourism boards, hotels, products and events—attention. From drumbeat PR to blow-out event planning to comprehensive marketing strategies, Bullfrog + Baum applies a one-of-a-kind energy, expertise and experience to every project it undertakes for every client it serves. Bullfrog + Baum is headquartered in New York City with satellite offices across the country and globe. www.bullfrogandbaum.com.

