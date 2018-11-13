TV Personalities, Celebrity Chefs to Appear at 2018 TASTE! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine, and Spirits

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual TASTE! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits – taking place Friday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Lancaster Marriott Convention Center – will feature Fine Wine & Good Spirits special guests Giuliana and Bill Rancic.

The event features celebrities, up-and-coming chefs, gourmet restaurants, trending new venues, brand-name spirits, fine wines, craft brews, in-demand culinary tools, and savory items for the pantry. TASTE! Lancaster offers an array of special events and seminars – with some offering reserved VIP seating – to expand attendees' culinary expertise.

Many of the wines and spirits being sampled throughout the weekend will be available for purchase at the on-site Fine Wine & Good Spirits store. Food will also be available, so attendees may enjoy responsibly. TASTE! Lancaster attendees can be of any age, but only those at least 21 years old with valid identification may consume alcohol at the event.

Giuliana and Bill Rancic

Enjoy Giuliana Prosecco with Giuliana and Bill Rancic presented by Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Friday, Nov. 16, during a special VIP experience at 6:30 PM. During the demonstration, attendees can sample seared striped bass with a fresh citrus reduction and rainbow chard finished with sea salt pepitas paired with Giuliana Prosecco. The demonstration will be followed by a bottle signing of Giuliana Prosecco, which will be available on-site at Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Immigrating to the U.S. from Italy at the age of 7, Giuliana learned English by watching television personalities — before eventually becoming an E! News anchor herself. Whether overcoming her cancer diagnosis or taking on many career roles as a media personality, author, editor, philanthropist, or entrepreneur, Giuliana has faced all obstacles with an unwavering determination. She is a New York Times best-selling author and the winner of the Fan Favorite award at the 2014 Daytime Emmy Awards. Giuliana is the costar of E!'s hugely popular "Fashion Police" team, is the host of "Beyond Candid with Giuliana," and has been on the red carpet for every mega-event in the entertainment industry (Oscars, Grammy Awards, Golden Globes) interviewing the stars and getting breaking Hollywood scoops and all things pop culture.

Bill Rancic burst onto the national scene when he was hired as the first apprentice of NBC's breakthrough program "The Apprentice." Currently, Bill is speaking to businesses and organizations around the world on motivational and business topics. He makes regular appearances on numerous daytime broadcast and cable television programs such as "Today," "The View," "Rachael Ray," and various CNBC programs to talk to viewers about business and entrepreneurship. He also regularly appears in many major national, regional and local print outlets throughout the country. He is also the author of a New York Times best-selling book.

Giuliana Prosecco is the first wine in a partnership between Terlato Wines and Bill and Giuliana Rancic, co-founders of Chicago-based RPM Restaurants. Giuliana Prosecco features an aroma of Golden Delicious apple, pear, and acacia blossom, with a fresh, fruity complexity on the palate and a light, velvety body. Paying homage to Giuliana Rancic's family roots in Italy, the DOC prosecco is made from 100 percent Glera grapes from Veneto, one of Italy's premier wine-making regions.

G. LOVE

Musical artist G. LOVE will mix up his signature Bloody Marys and add a dash of his own hot sauce, G. LOVE's Special Sauce, to the famous brunch-worthy cocktail during this demonstration with Chef Brian Duffy on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 PM to 6:15 PM during a special VIP seating.

Chef Brian Duffy of Spike TV's Bar Rescue

Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy of Spike TV's Bar Rescue will host a VIP seating on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 12:30 PM to 1:15 PM. He will pair some of his favorite dishes and his famous Duffified Spice with hand-selected wine. Following the cooking demonstration, attendees can meet and greet with Chef Brian Duffy.

New England Grill™'s Chef Kev D. and Chef Eddie G.

Chef Kev D. and Chef Eddie G. from New England Grill™ and from Food Network's latest season of "The Great Food Truck Race" will dish up some of their signature lobster fritters paired with white wine and share stories from their wild culinary journey aboard the New England Grill™ food truck.

Tickets to the all-inclusive TASTE! Festival Grand Market Event start at $60 per person. To purchase tickets and VIP tickets or for more information about TASTE! Lancaster Festival's featured personalities, visit www.gourmetshows.com/lancaster/

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

