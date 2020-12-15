Try Some of PETA’s Favorite Vegan Holiday Cookie Recipes

PETA’s elves want to help everyone spread peace and joy to all this season. That’s why they’ve rounded up some of our favorite vegan holiday cookie recipes for you to bake at home. Give a little love to your friends, family, and neighbors by baking them some egg- and butter-free sweet treats. They’re perfect paired with vegan milk or another holiday drink like vegan eggnog. And no matter how many you eat yourself, you won’t go on Santa’s naughty list—because they’re kind to animals, too! Consider the following options:

© Jill Strong

Not a baker? That’s OK—ordering your vegan holiday cookies is easy with PETA Business Friend Maya’s Cookies.

On today’s farms, chickens and cows typically live in extremely crowded, filthy conditions, and once their egg or milk production slows down at a fraction of their natural life expectancy, they’re sent to slaughter. Chickens and cows, like all animals, want to be free to live in peace. They want to raise their babies, which is why a mother cow will chase after her calves after they’ve been stolen from her. Help spare nearly 200 animals per year by going vegan—and start by baking a batch of these delectable vegan holiday cookies.

