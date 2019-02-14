TRUWOMEN® Launches Newest Flavor, Red Velvet Protein Bar, On Valentine's Day At Amazon.com

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUWOMEN, Inc., a Denver based nutrition company, is launching its Valentine's Day themed protein bar: Red Velvet Ready . Introducing a first-of-its-kind food category, called Indulgent Nutrition™, the playful lineup of TRUWOMEN protein bars and powders are inspired by the spirit of dessert and made using only simple, Plant Fueled™ ingredients.

TRUWOMEN is dedicated to empowering this generation, while inspiring the next. Beyond its drool-worthy protein bars and powders, TRUWOMEN practices better business by driving a new frontier of leadership for women—elevating and providing opportunities for them. From the women behind the company to the vendors they work with, TRUWOMEN supports female-founded, female-owned and female-managed businesses who also elevate women in their respective organizations.

"As women who care about taste and nutrition, we often find ourselves in the dilemma of having to pick one over the other. After what felt like a lifelong quest for healthy on-the-go snacks that satisfies our sweet tooth, we stopped looking around and looked at ourselves. That was the truly the beginning of crafting what we're calling Indulgent Nutrition™," says Co-founder and President, Stephanie Pyatt.

TRUWOMEN protein products celebrate the flavor profiles of our most iconic desserts, like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Glazed Donuts. Obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious, they've created an experience that doesn't skimp on taste. Their flavor-first products and playful packaging have gained a lot of momentum in just a short period of time.



"As a mom who is always on-the-go, I couldn't shake the fact that most snacks either taste good, yet use ingredients I couldn't pronounce, or they use clean ingredients—but taste like cardboard. Inspired by the indulgence of dessert, we handcrafted TRUWOMEN products using only ingredients we feel good about and are proud to share with our loved ones," says Co-Founder and CEO Erica Groussman.



The company wants to move the industry away from shaming terms like "thinking thin", "slimming fast" and "being perfect". TRUWOMEN understands women often put needs before wants and aims to marry the two with products that give women the nutrition they need and taste they crave. The newest TRUWOMEN protein bar Red Velvet Ready is available beginning today at Amazon.com . For more information on the latest TRUWOMEN products, visit www.truwomen.com .

About TRUWOMEN

We exist to empower women and to power them with mouthwatering taste and top-quality Plant Fueled™ ingredients. Indulgent Nutrition™ is our promise to uplift women by giving them something they're proud to eat and share. (P.S. Sharing is caring—these are not just for women and your husband and children will love you!) We call ourselves TRUWOMEN because our products, our team and our company are all about empowering women and fueling them with Indulgent Nutrition™. Using only simple Plant Fueled® ingredients and no junk, we're proud to share something she feels good eating and sharing. It's all from a company with a female-focused business model, speaking to up-and-coming leaders and prioritizing female-led businesses. As we like to say, "She powers the world. We power her".

