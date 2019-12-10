True Salt Company Brings its All-Natural Salt to Gelson's

All Natural, Clean Sea Salt Products Now Available in the Grocer's Southern California Locations

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, the Phoenix-headquartered company that is dedicated to bringing to market a cleaner, tastier, and better sea salt, is thrilled to announce that Gelson's are now carrying their products in their stores throughout the Southern California market.

Recognized as one of the nation's premier supermarket chains, Gelson's has been offering a high-quality grocery shopping experience for discerning consumers since 1951. The company prides itself on its selection of quality products available at its 24 California locations that stretch from Dana Point to Santa Barbara.

"We are excited to bring our product to the Southern California market with this legendary grocer," says Brian Pierce, co-founder of True Salt with business partner Kelly Egan. "We feel the Gelson's shopper values healthy living and 'better for you products' — which is exactly what we strive to give them with our clean label and all natural sea salt that is void of chemicals, bleaches and processing agents."

"We are always seeking products that can assist our guests in their efforts to eat clean and healthy and we are pleased to be bringing True Salt to them." – said Anna Deitch, Category Manager for Gelson's.

Since its inception, the True Salt founders have been working to develop and market a clean salt that offers better results and better flavor for the hospitality sector, the retail market and the direct consumer. From its beginnings with just three salt grains — coarse, fine and kosher — True Salt has since expanded its line of products to include a finishing flake salt and a cocktail salt for beverages and beyond. For more, www.truesaltco.com.

ABOUT TRUE SALT: True Salt, founded by serial entrepreneurs Brian Pierce and Kelly Egan, is dedicated to producing a better, cleaner salt. With its natural, environmentally impact free harvesting process, True Salt is the all-natural, unrefined way to get the nutrients and flavor from salt without chemicals or additives. The founders' mission is to deliver a clean, all-natural, and better sea salt that elevates taste buds as well as mind, body and soul. For more: www.truesaltco.com.

