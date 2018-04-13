Tropicana Las Vegas To Host Second Annual 'Summer Cookout Featuring Robert Irvine' On June 14

Iconic property to team up with Three Square Food Bank for Las Vegas Restaurant Week during second annual kick-off affair

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropicana Las Vegas will host the second annual 'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine' on Thursday, June 14. The iconic property will team up with Three Square Food Bank for the second year in a row and kick-off the 12th installment of Las Vegas Restaurant Week a celebration of dining out for a cause, with a summer affair-inspired event set to debut at Robert Irvine's Public House inside Tropicana Las Vegas.

"We are excited to team up with Three Square again for this very special summer kickoff event," said Aaron Rosenthal, general manager of Tropicana Las Vegas. "This year, we are heading indoors to host the event at one of our newest restaurants, Robert Irvine's Public House. With the man himself, Chef Robert Irvine, we are thrilled to celebrate twelve years of Las Vegas Restaurant Week during a night out with locals and guests alike and enjoy summer-inspired bites for a great cause."

'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine' will allow guests to spend an evening Strip-side at Robert Irvine's Public House. Guests will be able to indulge in summertime favorite dishes, as well as refreshing beverages, and restaurants such as Oakville Steakhouse, Robert Irvine's Public House and the all-new Red Lotus Asian Kitchen.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Three Square in its fight to end hunger in Southern Nevada. Now in its 12th installment, Las Vegas Restaurant Week gives restaurants in the local community the opportunity to give back through the culinary arts. Since 2007, more than 4 million meals have been provided for those in need through the culinary event. Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2018 will run June 18 through June 29.

The 'Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine' is open to the public and will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Robert Irvine's Public House at Tropicana Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at www.troplv.com.

Tickets will be priced at $100 for VIP entry (early entry at 6 p.m. along with meet and greet experience with Chef Irvine); $50 for general admission; and $40 for all active military, veterans and local law enforcement including first responders (must show valid I.D.), all ticket prices exclude tax and fees. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information, visit www.troplv.com.

About Tropicana Las Vegas

Set on the famed Four Corners with commanding views of the Las Vegas Strip, Tropicana Las Vegas - a DoubleTree by Hilton is a Penn National Gaming destination and boasts stylish rooms, suites and luxury villas, complete with acclaimed restaurants, premier entertainment options and a 50,000-square-foot casino. The resort redefines the expectations of today's global travelers by providing a casually elegant experience on The Strip, all with a South Beach rhythm and vibe. The property also features Glow® a Mandara Spa and fitness center, Laugh Factory Comedy Club and restaurants such as Bacio Italian Cuisine, Oakville Steakhouse, Robert Irvine's Public House, Red Lotus Asian Kitchen and Savor the Buffet, plus on-the-go options such as Barista Café, Fresh Mix and South Beach Food Court. For more information, visit www.troplv.com.

About Las Vegas Restaurant Week and Three Square

Las Vegas Restaurant Week began in 2007 as a way to give locals and tourists the opportunity to help out by dining out. Proceeds from Restaurant Week benefit Three Square, Southern Nevada's only food bank. Three Square currently distributes more than 37 million meals– the equivalent of more than 45 million pounds of food and grocery product – per year to more than 1,600 community partners including nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites throughout Southern Nevada. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org or helpoutdineoutlv.org.

Tickets now on sale: http://bit.ly/2HDeK3v

