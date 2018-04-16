Tropical Smoothie Cafe Supports The Rebuilding Efforts Of Texas In The Wake Of Hurricane Harvey

- Local Cafe Reopens After Closure Following Storms and Brand Signs 100th Franchise Agreement in the State -

ATLANTA, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the fastest growing franchise concepts in the country, announced today the reopening of its Rockport, TX cafe owned by franchisee Pam Farley. The location was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, but Farley and her team are grateful for the overwhelming support of the community. The Rockport cafe will celebrate its reopening on April 23 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Leading up to the opening event, customers will be offered a free smoothie with the purchase of any entrée April 21, $1.99 flatbreads April 22, and $1.99 smoothies April 23. As part of the grand opening festivities on April 23, guests will also have the opportunity to donate to hurricane relief efforts and spin the prize wheel to win prizes from Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Like much of the Rockport community, Farley was personally impacted by the storms but focused on supporting the rebuilding efforts of the community. Before rebuilding the cafe, Farley partnered with neighboring business owners to organize a drive to distribute necessities to people in the community. As part of her reopening efforts, Farley will continue to provide support to Hurricane Harvey victims by accepting donations for hurricane relief at the cafe.

"There are no words to describe how meaningful this reopening is to me," said Farley. "To see how our community has rallied together is nothing short of inspiring. Just a few months ago, Rockport was virtually unrecognizable but through perseverance and hard work, we have rebuilt our city. I'm excited to start serving my community again and am so grateful for Tropical Smoothie Cafe's endless support."

In addition to reopening the Rockport location, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also privileged to continue its growth in Texas by signing the brand's 100th agreement in the state. First-time Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee, Shahrukh Noormohammed, is a Houston native. Noormohammed began his career in engineering before transitioning into the sales industry. His unique experience will bring a different perspective to the brand as he develops three new cafes throughout the Houston market.

"It's inspiring to see the progress this community has made since Hurricane Harvey and we are proud to continue expanding in a market that has such compassion for local businesses and the residents they serve," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "The ongoing success of our existing cafes and resiliency of the business community keep Texas a prime market for development. With 30 franchised cafes open across the state and an additional 15 slated to open this year, we're eager to continue our expansion efforts and make our better-for-you food and smoothie offerings accessible to more residents throughout Texas."

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

ABOUT TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 640 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2017.

Media Contact:

Fish Consulting

Nikki Rode

954-893-9150

nrode@fish-consulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tropical-smoothie-cafe-supports-the-rebuilding-efforts-of-texas-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-harvey-300630372.html

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe