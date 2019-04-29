Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Aims to Raise $1.2 Million to Support Children with Life-Threatening Illnesses and Their Families

A cafe concept continues their tremendous support for Camp Sunshine in Casco, Maine



ATLANTA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 10 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe ® has raised funds for Camp Sunshine , the Maine-based organization devoted to providing a healthy, happy camp experience to children with life threatening illnesses and their families, completely free of charge. Having already donated approximately $6.3 million to date, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has set its sights on raising $1.2 million for Camp Sunshine in 2019.

Now through June 30, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will give guests the opportunity to make donations to Camp Sunshine at participating locations. Guests who donate will get a paper sunshine which will be displayed in the cafes and can be customized with guests' names. In addition to the paper sunshine, participating cafes can offer a five percent discount card for donations of $5.00 or more, allowing guests to receive five percent off their purchases for the remainder of the year.

"The families who attend Camp Sunshine have endured some of life's most challenging circumstances, and we've seen how much this camp means to them," said Charles Watson, CEO, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Some days you have to create your own sunshine, and that's the beauty of Camp Sunshine -- the camp creates hope and happiness for these families."

Located on Sebago Lake in Casco, Maine, Camp Sunshine is designed for families with children who have been diagnosed with cancer, hematologic conditions, renal disease, systemic lupus erythematosus and who have undergone solid organ transplantation. Camp Sunshine offers on-site medical and psychosocial support, as well as bereavement sessions for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness.

"Our mission is to provide respite and support to each family member, from patients to their siblings and their parents," said Camp Sunshine's executive director, Michael Katz. "It's a unique chance for them to relax, laugh and enjoy time as a family while being amongst others who understand what their family is going through, all while being surrounded by the beauty and tranquility of Sebago Lake."

Since 1984, Camp Sunshine has served more than 50,000 people from all 50 states and 27 countries.

In 2019, Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations will continue their tradition of combining gratitude and philanthropy to support Camp Sunshine on National Flip Flop Day . On June 14, guests will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie® and be encouraged to donate to Camp Sunshine when they visit a participating cafe while wearing flip flops from 2 to 7 p.m.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country with approximately 750 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2018.

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness. Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical and psychosocial support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. For more information, visit www.campsunshine.org.

