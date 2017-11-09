TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Webcast Investor Day

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that the Company will webcast its Investor Day presentation on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:30 am Eastern. Sam K. Reed, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Foulston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with a number of the senior management team will discuss the the Company's strategy, operations and TreeHouse 2020 initiatives.

A link to the live webcast of TreeHouse Foods' presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under Investor Relations, Investor Overview. The replay will be available for ninety (90) days under Investor Relations, Presentation Archives.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with a network of manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. We manufacture shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including beverages (single serve beverages, coffees, teas, creamers, powdered beverages, and smoothies); meals (cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese, and side dishes); baked goods (refrigerated and frozen dough, cookies, and crackers); condiments (pourable and spoonable dressing, dips, pickles, and sauces) and snacks (nuts, trail mix, bars, dried fruits, and vegetables). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic, and preservative free ingredients in many categories. Our strategy is to be the leading supplier of private label food and beverage products by providing the best balance of quality and cost to our customers. Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse Foods' website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

