Transportation Insight's Bill Loftis Named 2018 Food Logistics Champion

Senior Director of Integrated Solutions Helps Clients Transform Metrics into Business Intelligence

HICKORY, N.C., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a multi-modal Enterprise Logistics Provider, announces that Senior Director of Integrated Solutions Bill Loftis is a 2018 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Star of the Supply Chain. His holistic approach to supply chain assessment for Grocery, Food and Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods companies supports Transportation Insight's supply chain point of view for grocery retail. The company has been recognized as a top supply chain strategist with market-leading experts capable of engineering innovative solutions that bring significant value to clients in the food and beverage industry.

"Bill is driven by intentional efforts to align the supply chain capabilities of our client partners with their business objectives. His perspective is integral to our customized solutions that enhance clients' business performance by balancing supply with demand, influencing vendor buying decisions, utilizing assets more effectively, increasing end-to-end network visibility and improving supply chain decision-making," says Transportation Insight CEO Chris Baltz. "As a pioneer in transforming transportation metrics into meaningful business intelligence, this recognition reflects Bill's ability to help our client shippers integrate their supply chain data to eliminate waste and protect profitability."

Compiled by Food Logistics, the Food Logistics Champions list recognizes influential individuals in the supply chain industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain.

"Leading grocery retailers look to procurement to find optimal transportation and supply chain opportunities. By pointing at procurement as the source of opportunity, it is possible to enlist behaviors that improve the full supply chain performance, including opportunities related to the buy, how product flows through distribution centers and both inbound and outbound transportation processes," Loftis says. "I'm honored to receive this award that recognizes Transportation Insight's ability to help our clients better manage their transportation spend and improve performance without compromising service."

A Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2018 Pro to Know, Loftis brings to Transportation Insight clients more than 35 years of supply chain experience that includes consulting to some of North America's largest companies across a wide variety of industries. His client experience has touched many different supply chain functions, with particular strengths in strategic network design, product flow strategies, transportation strategy, transportation network modeling, multi-enterprise supply chain collaboration and supply chain business intelligence. Alongside Transportation Insight's robust portfolio of technology which recently garnered recognition in the Food Logistics FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list, Loftis' expertise is a differentiator for shippers focused on improving their supply chain practices to protect performance.

With a strong reputation for supply chain excellence in the food sector, Transportation Insight has been recognized by Food Logistics as a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider for five consecutive years, a Top Software and Technology Provider for four consecutive years and a Top Green Provider the past three years. The Enterprise Logistics Provider's ability to provide optimized transportation strategies that result in a reduction of vehicle miles, energy consumption and air pollution emissions is reflected in its recognition as a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay® Excellence Awardee. Transportation Insight Vice President of Consumer Product Solutions Rick Zaffarano, a 2017 Food Logistics Champion, emphasizes the efficiencies that can be realized when an enterprise addresses its supply chain from end to end.

"We encourage our client partners to think about their supply chain in a holistic fashion. Rather than thinking about it simply in terms of trucks and freight, we identify the most efficient way to deliver a client's inventory to their customer's basket or doorstep. If we can do that, the qualities that allow me to deliver that item to the basket – data, communication effectiveness, speed, accuracy – start to align," says Zaffarano, a 2017 Food Logistics Champion. "If you approach supply chain within that paradigm, then you are engineering it to ultimately serve your customer's customer."

Recipients of this year's 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award are profiled in the March 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider with $3.9 billion in logistics spend under management. For nearly 20 years, the Enterprise Logistics Solutions Provider has partnered with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates by providing customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. Serving over 1,500 clients, its logistics services portfolio includes domestic transportation, e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers in Atlanta, GA, Bentonville, AR, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS and Salt Lake City, UT; service centers in Chicago, IL, Canton, OH, Charlotte, NC and St. Louis, MO; and more than 50 client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.

Contact: Lisa Santos Farley

Email: lfarley@t-insight.com

Phone: 828-485-5000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transportation-insights-bill-loftis-named-2018-food-logistics-champion-300618205.html

SOURCE Transportation Insight, LLC