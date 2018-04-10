Transformative leadership workshop offered through Women in Agribusiness series

DENVER, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who are on the cusp of something bigger in their careers, or those who want to hone their leadership skills, Women in Agribusiness is bringing executive coach and business management consultant Kay Kuenker here to share her interactive "Transitioning to the Front Lines of Leadership" workshop.

Kuenker, who is a 29-plus year veteran of Dow AgroSciences, will present this experiential-based workshop on Monday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Denver City Center. The workshop kicks off the start of the seventh annual Women in Agribusiness Summit (WIA), though admission to each event is independent of the other. In addition, the event may be added to a WIA registration that has already been purchased.

"Although Women in Agribusiness strives to increase women's knowledge of the food and ag industry, there's been increased demand for training in skills that help women advance to leadership roles and navigate that path," said Event Director Joy O'Shaughnessy, who also is a managing director with HighQuest Group, the hosts of the Summit. "With this workshop, attendees will better understand their management style so they can adjust to the others they encounter along their career path."

Kuenker, who has conducted the "Transitioning to the Front Lines of Leadership" workshop at several Canadian venues, promises an interactive forum that includes minimal lecture, a multitude of participant discussions and several active learning exercises. Participants will discuss the skills required to shift from the role of individual contributor to that of a "people leader" or "team leader," by addressing topics of self-awareness and self-management, motivating others and communication effectiveness.

Key benefits of the workshop include:

Gain a better understanding of yourself

Understand how you come across to others vs. how you want to come across to others

Gain insights into your leadership tendencies

Understand your emotional trigger points

Discover ways to manage the above in stressful situations

Workshop attendees are invited to stay and attend the two-and-a-half day Women in Agribusiness Summit to learn and engage in the lively agribusiness community where women learn about industry outlooks and trends, network with influential executives, and develop valuable professional skills in an interactive and innovative forum.

More than 600 attendees are expected at this year's Summit, which will be held September 24-26 at the Hilton Denver City Center and feature keynote speakers Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned animal behavior consultant to the livestock industry, and Dr. Jacqueline Applegate, head of environmental science for CropScience, a division of Bayer. Learn more at www.womeninag.com, and join us @Womeninagri, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT KAY KUENKER

Kay Kuenker is a business management consultant, executive coach, developer and facilitator of leadership development curricula. She started her business, K2Kinetics, in 2016 after retiring from a 29-plus year career at Dow AgroSciences. In her current capacity, Kuenker works with senior leadership within organizations to develop and refine business strategy and provides coaching to individuals at all levels. She continues to develop and facilitate proprietary leadership development curricula branded under The Leadership Trail ™ in client organizations in North America. She also continues her focus on agriculture, consulting with various biotechnology companies.

Previously she had served on the executive leadership team for Dow AgroSciences and held three different global vice president positions, respectively: VP Business Development; Business VP Europe, Middle East and Africa; and VP Government Affairs, Public Affairs and Sustainability.

Kuenker has served on several U.S. and international boards including the Women in Agribusiness Advisory Board, Executive Committee of National FFA Foundation, Food and Ag Governing Board for Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), European Crop Protection Association(ECPA) and CropLife Canada. Kuenker also has served as adjunct faculty for the Butler University MBA program, was an Ag Entrepreneur in Residence at Purdue University, and a recipient of the Women in Agribusiness Demeter Award of Excellence in 2014.

Kuenker received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in mathematics from Central Michigan University. She earned her Results Certified Coach credential through the NeuroLeadership Institute and her Associate Certified Coach credential through the International Coach Federation.

