Trace Adkins Amps Up New Farmer Boys® Campaign

Popular Farm-to-Table Burger Concept Enlists Country Singing Legend As The Voice Of Their Farm Fresh TV Ad Campaign

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Boys, the popular fast casual burger concept, is launching a new campaign with the help of country music legend Trace Adkins. The Nashville icon is lending his distinctive bass-baritone voice to the company's new TV advertising spots, which began airing on February 13 under the slogan Farm Food Ain't Fast Food™. Adkins, a three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, has sold more than 11 million albums since hitting the country music scene in 1996.

"When planning our new campaign, we knew we wanted a powerful voice. But, it was crucial that the voice also sounded warm, honest, and inviting," said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Boys. "We found that voice in Trace Adkins, whom we feel really represents the authenticity of the Farmer Boys brand."

The restaurant chain, which boasts 91 locations in California and Nevada, and is known for serving award-winning burgers, made-from-scratch breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, and specialty sandwiches, has launched a series of four 15-second TV advertisements underscoring the value, quality, and taste of their food. The commercials feature Adkins' voice, over vignettes of Farmer Boys' award-winning and iconic Farmer's Burger positioned in front of a sunny farm backdrop.

The series of ads is the first installment in Farmer Boys' 2018 marketing strategy, which focuses squarely on the quality, taste, and value of Farmer Boys' everyday farm fresh menu. "Farm fresh" was at the core of Farmer Boys when it started over three decades ago, and it still is today. Farmer Boys offers a fresh take on fast casual with their expansive menu of dishes prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant – meaning it doesn't sit in a warehouse for weeks – at the pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys' guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

About Farmer Boys®:

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers, specialty sandwiches, crisp salads, signature sides, and all-day breakfast. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 91 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

