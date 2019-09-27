Totino's Teams Up with Activision In Advance of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Launch

Totino's collaborates with Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves, to co-design three bonus in-game rewards



MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Totino's proudly teams up with the celebrated Call of Duty franchise, in advance of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launch. As part of the collaboration, consumers can unlock Call of Duty items inside Modern Warfare with the purchase of participating products, including Totino's Pizza Rolls, Mini Snack Bites and Multi-Pack Party Pizza, by entering unique codes found on the packaging.

To celebrate this collaboration, Totino's worked with Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves, to co-design the in-game content. Matt gained success through playing Call of Duty over the years and is one of the most decorated esports athletes in video game history. Consumers can now redeem a calling card with the purchase of one participating Totino's product, a watch with the purchase of two products, and a charm with the purchase of three. In addition, consumers who purchase product exclusively at Walmart will receive a 2XP boost in the game. All codes can be redeemed at www.callofduty.com/totinos.

"As a long-standing partner in the esports community, it was a no-brainer to team up with Activision ahead of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release," shares Justin Conzemius, director of marketing for Totino's. "We had a blast working with Nadeshot to design unique in-game content that reflects his personal style, and allows us as a brand to really level up the gaming experience for players and fans."

Nadeshot adds, "I'm so excited to finally reveal that I've partnered with Totino's to co-design exclusive in-game content for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Call of Duty has a special place in my heart, so I was thrilled for this opportunity. Totino's has been an incredible partner to 100 Thieves over the past year and I am excited to share this in-game content with my fans."

Additionally, Totino's kicks off this exciting announcement at TwitchCon, which takes place September 27 - 29 in San Diego, CA. The brand activation will host The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, where Nadeshot and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop will welcome a special guest, Sodapoppin, Twitch streamer and internet personality, and speak to the latest in pop culture and gaming. In addition, consumers and fans can stop by the Totino's booth during TwitchCon to level up their gaming experience, watch content being filmed, and take fun, interactive photos.

"We are thrilled to be teamed up with Totino's for the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," says Ander Nickell, Head of Global Partnerships, Activision. "We are excited to take our collaboration to the next level with in-game rewards that can be redeemed with codes on Totino's products, that we know will resonate with Call of Duty gamers."

Participating Totino's products with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare codes will hit shelves mid-October at select retail locations. For additional information and to stay up to date on the latest, head to www.totinos.com or join the conversation on Twitter (@Totinos) and Instagram (@Totinos).

