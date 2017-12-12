Totála is a New Dietary Supplement in the Phoenix Market & on Amazon

Offers Valley residents the best option for cellular health

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineral BioSciences (MBS) is pleased to announce the successful test market of its new liquid supplement, Totála Cellular Health. Totála, a fulvic ionic mineral complex, was placed in Healthy Habit, a prominent Health Food retailer in Phoenix in mid-June of this year. During the first week of placement, Totála sold out of its initial stock and required an emergency replenishment, which also sold out almost immediately. Totála quickly became the #1 seller in the store and in the past five months, well over 300 bottles have been sold.

To create awareness and educate the consumer, MBS had eight appearances on the Healthy House Call radio program, which is broadcast (KFNX 1100) on week days, to Phoenix listeners from 9:00am to 10:00am. The program originates from the Healthy Habit store and is America's longest running, live, daily call-in wellness talk show. Since that time, distribution has expanded to other health food outlets in the Phoenix valley. "Totála is an outstanding product that can add to the health and well-being of just about anyone," stated Luke Blotsky, CEO & Managing Partner. "It is my insurance blanket for long-term wellness and I am pleased to see other Valley residents making this investment in their health."

The popularity of Totála is due to its science-based list of benefits which include: cellular protection and enhancement, increased cellular energy, high bioavailability with the capacity to penetrate cellular barriers, enhanced nutrient absorption and improved muscle restoration*. It also functions as an antioxidant, detoxifies cells, strengthens bones and stimulates collagen production...among many others!

Throughout 2018, MBS plans on expanding distribution of Totála beginning in the western states and moving eastward. Totála is also currently available on Amazon.com.

How to Take Totála Cellular Health

Totála is available in a 32 ounce bottle, a one month supply. Take 1 capful (1 ounce) per day. It is currently available in two delicious flavors, Lemon-Lime, a citrus blend with a balance of sweet and sour and Mango, with a smooth, tropical taste. Both are sweetened with monk fruit extract, a natural low-calorie alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners. Serve Totála cold, straight out of the bottle, mixed with water, fruit drinks, smoothies or protein shakes.

About Mineral Biosciences®

