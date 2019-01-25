Tostitos To Set The (Unofficial) World Record For The Longest Livestream Of A Tortilla Chip Bowl

#TostitosLiveBowl will be broadcast around the globe for 53 straight hours live from the Tostitos Cantina at Super Bowl Live in Atlanta

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Never has a bowl of tortilla chips created so much excitement. Like, ever. Introducing #TostitosLiveBowl, the first-of-its-kind livestream of a tortilla chip bowl streaming straight from Atlanta, the home of Super Bowl LIII. That's right, Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip of the Super Bowl, is out to officially set the unofficial world record for the longest livestream of a tortilla chip bowl — 53 consecutive hours in celebration of Super Bowl LIII (53). The unofficial world record, as determined by Tostitos. Tune into the livestream on Tostitos.com beginning 1:29 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 1.

How exciting could a tortilla chip bowl be, you ask? "This might be the most exciting thing to hit the Super Bowl marketing scene in a decade, maybe ever… or maybe not at all," said Sheldon Boyea, senior director of marketing, Tostitos.

But it's not just any tortilla chip bowl. The bowl will be hosted at the Tostitos Cantina at Super Bowl Live in Atlanta, where not only regular fans will be chipping and dipping, but current and former NFL legends are slated to show off their chip & dips skills via the livestream: such as Barry Sanders, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield, Tony Gonzalez and more. The livestream will be broadcast on Tostitos.com around the globe from 1:29 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 31 to 6:29 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3 — ending exactly one minute before kickoff of Super Bowl LIII to serve as the most epic pre-game entertainment possible. Here are more details on the epic event:

The bowl will be regularly refilled, and various Tostitos flavors can be requested by fans commenting on the livestream.

If Tostitos receives 53 comments (yes, for Super Bowl 53) with the hashtag #TostitosLiveBowl, the immensely popular Tostitos Queso Blanco will be added as a dipping accompaniment.

The 53rd person (yes, another clever play on Super Bowl 53) to comment using #TostitosLiveBowl will win a jar of Tostitos Queso Blanco.

If Tostitos receives 53 million comments (goals, right?) with the hashtag #TostitosLiveBowl, the 53-millionth commenter will win 53 bags of Tostitos.

And other fun bells and whistles.

#TostitosLiveBowl is one of many initiatives the brand has activating around the NFL season and Super Bowl, all under the umbrella of "For Every Kind of Fan."

"For Every Kind of Fan embodies the notion that while we all have different teams, favorite players, different pre-game parties and routines — such as watching a 53-hour livestream of a tortilla chip bowl — we can all agree that Tostitos is essential to any gameday get-together," said Boyea. "Our variety of chip & dip offerings fits virtually any fan's gameday snacking desire."

Rounding out "For Every Kind of Fan" for the Super Bowl, Tostitos released a series of digital spots featuring former NFL great Shannon Sharpe serving up "Public Address Announcements" for your gameday get-togethers. And earlier this season Tostitos kicked off "For Every Kind of Fan" with a series of TV and digital spots. Visit Tostitos.com to learn more.

