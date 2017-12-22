Topgolf Opens Next Friday in Miami

First Miami location expected to attract 450,000 visitors annually

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf® opens the doors to its fourth Florida location next Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 a.m. in Miami Gardens. The new three level, 65,000-square-foot venue is the company's 40th location worldwide.

"Topgolf set sights on a South Florida location years ago, so this is a highly anticipated location for our company and the community," said Topgolf Miami Gardens Director of Operations Matt Barkelew. "South Florida is a thriving, vibrant area with an ideal climate for outdoor entertainment. We look forward to providing residents and tourists with a new social destination for interactive fun."

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. The venues also feature an outstanding chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more.

Topgolf has three Florida locations open in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. The fifth Florida location will open in Doral near Miami in 2018. Topgolf Miami Gardens is located at 17231 NW 7th Avenue near the intersection of I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Nearly 500 full- and part-time associates have been hired in advance of the opening.

For more information, visit www.topgolf.com, facebook.com/topgolfmiamigardens or @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. With 39 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges, competitive tours, pop-up social experiences and the world's largest digital golf audience, Topgolf is truly everyone's game. To learn more and view exclusive digital content, follow @Topgolf or visit www.topgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Chance

Director of Corporate Communications, Topgolf

Ph: (214) 501-5025

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-opens-next-friday-in-miami-300574796.html

SOURCE Topgolf