Top Nutrition Expert Carolyn O'Neil Shares the 'Dish' on Eating Healthy and Being Fabulous With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month. It comes just in time for fresh fruits and vegetables to hit the market and for Registered Dietitian Carolyn O'Neil to provide some timely tips for improving your diet. The co-author of The Dish on Eating Healthy and Being Fabulous! will share some timely tips on what to eat and why so many products are not as healthy as they appear. Carolyn also writes a weekly column called, "Healthy Eating Out," and has some timely ways to avoid the fast foods that add to everyone's waistline.

WHERE TO START WHEN EATING HEALTHIER

First, look for foods that serve up the win-win of taste and health! One suggestion is Bob's Better Bars: they are deliciously rich and satisfying, because they offer up to 7 grams of protein and are a good source of fiber, so they help with feeling fuller longer. They are made with whole grain oats, peanut butter, and organic honey to offer a nutrition-rich snack. Bob's Better Bars come in five flavors and are inspired by founder Bob Moore's family recipes. Stash them anywhere for an anytime, anywhere snack or meal replacement. This is the perfect bar for peanut butter lovers. They blend peanut butter with jelly, coconut, banana, apple spice, and chocolate. Bob's Better Bars are gluten, soy, dairy and egg free. For more information, visit www.bobsredmill.com.

A BETTER SNACK OPTION

A snack is really a mini-meal and should do something good! A snack needs to be quick, easy, and can be eaten on the go. A perfect suggestion is Campbell's Well Yes! Sipping Soups: they are a new, easy, on-the-go vegetable-based snack packed with twenty percent or more of daily vegetable servings, all for under 200 calories. No spoon is required! Just pop it in the microwave for one minute, let it cool, sip it, and go. It is that easy. Campbell's Well Yes! Sipping Soup is great warm or chilled. There are five delicious flavors that appeal to all tastes: Tomato & Sweet Basil, Harvest Carrot & Ginger, Sweet Corn & Roasted Poblano, Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato, Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato. Well Yes! is a delicious and easy way to add more vegetables to daily diets. The smooth, creamy, and rich flavors are a good source of fiber, meet vegetarian dietary needs, are non-GMO, and contain no artificial flavors or colors. These are available at grocers nationwide and online. "Soup on the go? Well Yes! Who knew?" For more information, visit www.campbells.com/well-yes.

