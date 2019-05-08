Top Blog: NFI's "Dish on Fish" Education Initiative Named 2019 PRSA Bronze Anvil Award Winner

MCLEAN, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fisheries Institute's Dish on Fish seafood education initiative, promoted in partnership with Butin Integrated Communications, keeps on reeling in the honors. The program's three-year-old blog has just been named a 2019 Bronze Anvil Award winner by the Public Relations Society of America, the nation's leading professional organization serving the communications community.

The PRSA Bronze Anvil Awards recognize the best of the best in public relations tactics – e.g., the use of social media, video, blogs, podcasts, annual reports, digital newsletters, websites and other tools – that contribute to the success of overall communications programs or campaigns.

NFI's Dish on Fish website was awarded the sole Bronze Anvil in the Blog category.

"NFI is honored to receive the Bronze Anvil for the Dish on Fish Blog," said Judy Dashiell, the NFI's senior vice president. "This award is indicative of the Dish on Fish's increasing role in promoting the importance of a seafood-rich diet for Americans. We applaud NFI's Members for making consumer education a priority."

This year's Bronze Anvil Awards competition drew a total of 525 entries. Of those, the PRSA judges selected 29 category winners. Organizations taking home a Bronze Anvil in other categories included Gatorade, Land O'Lakes, the NCAA, Pantene, IBM, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Cirque du Soleil.

The centerpiece of an integrated digital campaign launched by the NFI in 2016, the Dish on Fish blog is designed to encourage consumers to enjoy seafood at least twice a week, as recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Produced in partnership with Butin Integrated Communications, the blog features fun, consumer-friendly content – including delicious seafood and meal-planning recipes, health and nutrition facts, and seafood preparation and cooking tips – from spokesperson Rima Kleiner, a nationally recognized food and nutrition expert. The core content portal is designed to look, feel and engage like a traditional food blog. Guest commentary and advice about seafood from noted food bloggers, nutrition experts and chefs have been regular parts of the mix.

In 2018, Dish on Fish set its sights on becoming the No. 1 seafood influencer in the U.S., growing its web presence, engaging new consumers and providing more inspiration for people to enjoy seafood both at and away from home. The campaign, which included social media support, influencer content, video posts and other tactics, last year generated nearly 358,000 online engagements and more than 105 million total impressions. The blog also managed to build an impressive new-to-returning-visitor ratio of 79 percent to 21 percent.

The 2019 Bronze Anvil honor for Dish on Fish is a fitting encore following an award-winning 2018 for the site. The blog last year was ranked No. 1 on Feedspot's list of "Top 100 Seafood Blogs & Websites for Seafood Lovers" and it was also the Blog category winner in PR News' Platinum PR and Agency Elite Awards competition.

The NFI is based in McLean. Butin Integrated Communications is headquartered on St. Simons Island, Georgia, and also has a major presence in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To learn more about Dish on Fish, visit https://dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, The NFI's diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government's Dietary Guidelines, which suggest Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week, for longer, healthier lives.

The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment, through the institute's embrace of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world's oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow.

From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, The NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.

