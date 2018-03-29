Top 5 Noodle Recipes- March is Noodle Month!

March may be known for the first day of Spring, but it’s also National Noodle Month! Noodles have a long lineage in our favorite type of history- pasta history that is. Did you know that the Chinese were making a noodle-like food as early as 3,000 B.C.? Greek mythology suggests that the Greek God Vulcan invented a device that made strings of dough. The English were known to make noodle dishes with cream sauce and cheese- a rendition of a dish they had while touring Italy. These influences were then brought to the New World by colonists. Since then, Americans have created their own noodle recipes with influence from previous noodle connoisseurs. Each one of these Top 5 Noodle Recipes brings something unique and fresh to your table.

With radishes, heirloom carrots, asparagus and cherry tomatoes, our Farmer’s Market Pasta Salad is the perfect dish to utilize fresh finds at your local markets. Pair this healthy mix with fusilli pasta to add a fun ‘twist’. Our Asian Mango Chicken and Noodle recipe will give you an Asian flair, with a touch of freshness from the mango. All you need to do to cook it, is put the rice vermicelli in a bowl and cover it with hot tap water, then drain. It doesn’t get much easier than that! Low-cal and gluten-free, our Ginger-Turmeric Fish Curry with Rice Noodles recipe is one of our most flavorful noodle dishes. With spices like turmeric and coriander, it’ll warm you right up on those chilly spring days. If you’re looking for a make-ahead noodle meal, our Vegetable and Herb Lasagna recipe has you covered. By adding colorful veggies like eggplant and zucchini, this hearty dish gets a healthy spin. The best part is once the lasagna is cooked, it can be refrigerated or frozen! Only have 20 minutes to whip up lunch or dinner? Mexican Street Corn Chicken Pasta is just what you need. Rigatoni is the perfect vehicle for some zesty flavors because of the large grooves and ridges so the easy-to-make dressing will sit perfectly in this noodle.

