Top 10 Food Industry Retail Trends in 2018: Free Ebook by Packaged Facts

Market research firm explores the factors shaping the U.S. food & beverage retail industry

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The market research experts at Packaged Facts are offering a free ebook featuring the firm's top food industry trends for 2018. Unlike the company's previous predictions focusing primarily on culinary foodservice and restaurant developments, this latest ebook highlights retail food and beverage trends.

Top 10 Food Industry Trends is available to download at: https://www.packagedfacts.com/Content/Ebook-Top-10-Food-Industry-Trends. It's a must-read for brands looking to stay one step ahead of the competition as they adapt to changing consumer preferences and prepare for major market shifts in 2018 and beyond.

"Grocery retail has never been more cutthroat. With razor-thin profit margins and new pricing pressure from Amazon, Lidl, and ALDI, U.S. food retailers must adapt quickly in order to remain competitive and appeal to shifting consumer preferences. These are just a few of the factors we anticipate will shape the food and beverage market over the next 12 months," says David Sprinkle, publisher for Packaged Facts and author of the ebook.

