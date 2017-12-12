A Ton of Love Delivered to Animals Taking Refuge from California's Thomas Wildfire

American Humane, Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food, the Banfield Foundation, Zoetis, and Philanthropist Lois Pope rush 3,000 pounds of food to Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, Chicken Soup for the Soul, the Banfield Foundation, Zoetis, and philanthropist Lois Pope today made it possible to deliver more than a ton of love and emergency relief to animals taking refuge from California's deadly Thomas Wildfire burning in the state's Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

American Humane's new animal rescue vehicle brought 3,000 pounds of free Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food to help approximately 160 lost dogs and cats at the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC), which is Ventura County's first and only "no-kill" animal shelter. These animals had been evacuated last week from the shelter to escape the smoke and flames, but were safely returned to the shelter after the fire was beaten back.

The donation is part of a national campaign by American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food called "Fill-a-Bowl … Feed-a-Soul™" that aims to deliver one million meals to shelter animals in the greatest need. The campaign has benefited the animal victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Texas and Florida, as well as those caught in flood-devastated Louisiana.

Internationally renowned philanthropist Lois Pope underwrote the new American Humane Rescue vehicle, which is dedicated to helping animal victims of disasters and abuse throughout the state. Banfield Foundation is funding operational costs as part of its Disaster Relief Grant program, which is available to nonprofit animal organizations and local or state government agencies whose communities suffer the impact of disasters. Such grants continue to make a positive difference, most recently funding such efforts as veterinary care for pets impacted by wildfires and pet relocation following catastrophic flooding relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Leading animal health company Zoetis helped sponsor the rescue vehicle used to deliver the food.

"We are so grateful to American Humane, Chicken Soup for the Soul, the Banfield Foundation, and Lois Pope for this generous donation," said Nicky Gore-Jones, executive director of SPARC. "This food will help many of our area's best friends in their worst times."

"Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food is committed to supporting pets in need and provides over 1 million meals per year as part of our nationwide Fill a Bowl… Feed a Soul™ program. We are pleased to be a part of this inaugural trip by American Humane's newest rescue vehicle by donating 3,000 pounds of our premium pet food to the Santa Paula Animal Rescue," said Chris Mitchell, Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food CEO. "We know that this donation will help so many pets that have been affected by the devastating wildfires in the Santa Paula Community."

"This campaign helps animals when they need help most," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "On behalf of all the beloved pets across the country, a big thank-you to Chicken Soup for the Soul, the Banfield Foundation, Zoetis, and Lois Pope!"

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. To learn more, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food

Chicken Soup for the Soul understands the unique relationship between people and pets. Health conscious consumers have been feeding their cats and dogs Chicken Soup for the Soul wholesome and balanced, super premium pet food for over a decade. Holistic in nature, the entire line of products is made from only the finest ingredients: real meats (chicken, turkey, duck and salmon), fruits, vegetables and herbs. With no added corn, wheat, soy, artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives, Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food is inspired by your love for pets, and promotes overall health and well-being for dogs and cats. The products are proudly made in the USA, and feature rescued shelter pets on every bag. Core and grain-free formulas and a line of treats are available in independent pet specialty stores nationwide and online.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food goes to help shelters and pets in need through Chicken Soup for the Soul's Fill-a-Bowl … Feed-a-Soul™ program. The program which was launched in association with the American Humane aims to provide a million meals to shelter pets. www.chickensouppets.com.

About the Banfield Foundation®

At the core of the Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the belief that all pets deserve access to veterinary care. In support of this belief, the foundation funds programs that enable veterinary care, elevate the power of the human-animal bond, provide disaster relief for pets, and advance the science of veterinary medicine through fostering innovation and education. It also leverages the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to making a better world for pets because they make a better world for us. For more information, follow us at Facebook.com/BanfieldFoundation.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 60 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2016, the company generated annual revenue of $4.9 billion with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

About the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center

SPARC is a non-profit organization comprised of dedicated staff and volunteers that operate Ventura County, California's first and only "no-kill" animal shelter. In 2016, SPARC provided humane care and treatment for nearly 1,400 stray and abandoned cats and dogs in the greater Santa Paula area as well as spay-neuter, vaccination, pet licensing and other animal-welfare services. Visit us at www.santapaulaarc.org.

