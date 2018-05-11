Tomorrow, Saturday, May 12, Hundreds Of Mothers Celebrate Mother's Day On Skid Row At The Fred Jordan Mission

Mother's Day is the Biggest Restaurant Day of the Year When Children Give Moms a Day Off from CookingPoor & Homeless Kids Bring Mom to Fred Jordan Missions' 74th Annual Mother's Day Saturday Celebration, Arms of Love, Special Gifts and Lots of Hope

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2018

Hundreds of impoverished mothers, women, men, and children will celebrate Mother's Day and enjoy a delicious sit-down Mother's Day Banquet at the Fred Jordan Mission and receive special gifts, toys and family food bags.

Volunteers from throughout Southern California will prepare and serve delicious pasta casserole, green salad and blueberry cake to hundreds of homeless and poor Mothers and their children.

The number of homeless people living on the streets of Los Angeles has surged 75% - to roughly 55,000 from about 32,000 - in the last six years. Come see what it's like to be a mother who's living on Skid Row with young children. Hear how your viewers, listeners and readers can make a real difference.

Each impoverished mother will receive a personalized gift bag and fresh flowers to make sure she feels special and honored.

Since 1944, Fred Jordan Missions has worked on the streets of inner city Los Angeles to throughout the world to help share God's love by providing nourishing food, warm clothing, blankets, and other vital services to people in need.

WHEN:

SATURDAY, MAY 12, 2018 -- 10:00am until 2:00pm

WHERE:

Fred Jordan Mission, 445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles (corner of 5th & Towne)

