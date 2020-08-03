Tolerant® Launches New Line of Organic Plant-Based Pasta for Kids

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolerant®, makers of 100% organic, legume-based pasta and rice alternatives, launched today a new line of their beloved single-ingredient pasta in fun, unique shapes kids will love. As parents look to offer their children wholesome and nutritious meals, Tolerant® is excited to offer a great-tasting, better-for-you pasta option just for kids. To all the health-conscious parents out there – Tolerant® Kids is school-safe, free of major allergens, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher. It's big nutrition for little foodies!

"We noticed that many packaged foods targeted at children are junky and lack nutrition. We wanted to change that, so we created a nutritious legume-based pasta that kids would love and parents would feel good about serving. Kids should be able to eat just as well as adults, so we are aiming to fill this unmet need," said Niloo Mirani, Tolerant®'s director of marketing.

Kids can now have the same nutritious meals as their parents eat and they get to make it fun! Tolerant® Kids' new line of fantastically shaped pasta includes Organic Kids Chickpea Alphaland, Organic Kids Red Lentil Galaxy, and Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari. Made from only organic lentils or chickpeas, this pasta is a good source of plant-based protein and fiber, providing kids the high-quality nourishment consumers can rely on from Tolerant®. Feeding picky eaters wholesome, great-tasting meals just got easier.

"There's nothing like our kids' pasta line on the market. Our better-for-you pasta product just for kids is full of protein and fiber, free from major allergens and gluten free, in fun shapes they'll love. We are thrilled to launch this delicious, wholesome and convenient pasta for all the little foodies out there," said Mirani.

Not only will kids love the taste of Tolerant®, but the packaging is an added adventure for pre-mealtime fun. With unique ad-libs on every box and space for kids to color, they'll have a blast getting lost in these new pasta worlds! Tolerant® Kids pasta can be fun and nutritious at the exact same time!

Tolerant® Kids will be available online at Amazon.com and exclusively in-store at Whole Foods Markets across America starting in August 2020. Each 8 oz. box makes 4 kid-sized servings and will retail for $4.29.

To keep up with the latest news, recipes, and product launches from the brand, visit their website at www.tolerantfoods.com or @tolerantfoods on Instagram. Tolerant®'s current lineup of products include: Organic Green Lentil Penne, Organic Green Lentil Rotini, Organic Green Lentil Elbows, Organic Red Lentil Penne, Organic Red Lentil Rotini, Organic Chickpea Penne, Organic Chickpea Rotini, and Organic Red Lentil Pilafs in Spanish-Style Paella, Asian Ginger, Wild Mushroom, and Smoky Peruvian-Style flavor varieties.

About Tolerant®

At Tolerant®, we believe that living a healthy life should be simple. That's why we offer delicious, wholesome plant-based foods that anyone can enjoy. It's goodness you can taste! For more information, please visit tolerantfoods.com .

