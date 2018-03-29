Tofutti Announces 2017 Results

Company Reports Net Income of $704,000 Compared to Net Income of $421,000 in Prior Year

CRANFORD, N.J., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQB Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017 today.

The Company reported net income of $704,000 ($0.14 per share) on net sales of $14,107,000 for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017 compared to net income of $421,000 ($0.08 per share) on net sales of $14,473,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

Sales of vegan cheese products increased to $11,237,000 in fiscal 2017 from $10,863,000 in fiscal 2016, due to the introduction of the Company's Whipped Better Than Cream Cheese and improved distribution of its Better Than Ricotta product. Sales of the Company's frozen dessert and frozen food product lines decreased to $2,870,000 in fiscal 2017 from $3,610,000 in fiscal 2016. In 2017, the Company's frozen dessert business continued to be negatively impacted by the overall sluggish sales in the ice cream category and also by a co-packer's decision to cease manufacturing the Company's stick novelties and Yours Truly Cones in June 2017. The unavailability of these items negatively impacted sales of the Company's frozen desserts.

The Company's gross profit in the year ended December 30, 2017 increased by $149,000 to $4,740,000, and its gross profit percentage increased to 34% from 32% for the year ended December 31, 2016. The gross profit and gross profit percentage were positively impacted by the increase in domestic sales of vegan cheese products, which offset the decline in foreign sales.

As of December 30, 2017, the Company had approximately $1,414,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $3,721,000 compared with $132,000 in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $2,949,000 at December 31, 2016.

"I am pleased to report that in fiscal 2017 we improved our earnings, cash and working capital positions. We continue to see new opportunities for our vegan cheese product line, which is a category leader. We intend to capitalize on our strong vegan cheese sales with the introduction of a new line of vegan dips and shredded cheddar and mozzarella soy cheeses in the third quarter of 2018. The introduction of these new products and the realization of price increases that were instituted in the last year are expected to maintain our margins in 2018. We also hope to be able to offer a full line of frozen dessert products prior to the summer season," concluded David Mintz, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tofutti Brands.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of dairy-free products. The Company sells more than 40 milk-free foods including frozen desserts, vegan cheese products and prepared frozen dishes. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than 30 countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic to or intolerant of dairy or are diabetic, kosher or vegan. Tofutti's product line includes dairy-free ice cream pints, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches, Better Than Cream Cheese®, Sour Supreme®, and Mintz's Blintzes®. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)

Fiscal year

ended

December 30, 2017*

Fiscal year

ended

December 31, 2016*

Net sales

$14,107

$14,473

Cost of sales

9,367

9,882

Gross profit

4,740

4,591

Operating expenses

3,990

4,116

Income from operations

750

475

Interest expense- related party

25

25

Interest expense-other

1

1

Income before provision for income tax

724

449

Income tax expense

20

28

Net income

$704

$421

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

5,154

5,154

Net income per common share:

Basic and diluted

$0.14

$0.08

* Derived from audited financial information.

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share figures)

Assets

December 30,

2017*

December 31,

2016*

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$1,414

$132

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts and sales promotions of $386 and $370,

respectively

1,770

2,626

Inventories

1,483

1,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

72

66

Deferred costs

86

100

Total current assets

4,825

4,489

Fixed assets (net of accumulated depreciation of $19 and $14, respectively)

10

15

Other assets

16

16

$4,851

$4,520

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Notes payable-current

$ 6

$ 6

Accounts payable

468

1,148

Accrued expenses

536

278

Deferred revenue

94

108

Total current liabilities

1,104

1,540

Convertible note payable-long term-related party

500

500

Note payable-long term

4

10

Total liabilities

1,608

2,050

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share;

authorized 100,000 shares, none issued

--

--

Common stock - par value $.01 per share;

authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and

outstanding 5,153,706 shares at December 30, 2017

and December 31, 2016

52

52

Additional paid-in capital

207

138

Retained earnings

2,984

2,280

Total stockholders' equity

3,243

2,470

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$4,851

$4,520

* Derived from audited financial information.

