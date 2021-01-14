A Toast to Animals: The Best Non-Alcoholic ‘Alcohols’ Are Vegan, Too

Whether you’re celebrating Dry January or Sober October, just trying to cut down on consumption, or choosing a lifetime of sobriety, nixing alcohol is commendable. However, using the bladders of killed fish or the boiled skin, tendons, ligaments, or bones of cows, pigs, or other animals (i.e., gelatin) for filtration purposes is not. It’s cruel, archaic, and gross—as is sipping on congealed secretions robbed from exploited cows or swallowing the hard-earned, stolen fruits of honeybees’ labor. Just like some alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits, certain non-alcoholic beverages haven’t caught up with consumer demand and still contain these animal-derived ingredients. So check out our guide to vegan, non-alcoholic drinks instead:

Vegan, Non-Alcoholic Beer

For “great taste, zero alcohol,” opt for an animal-friendly Heineken 0.0 beer.

Run wild with this IPA from Athletic Brewing.

This non-alcoholic Natural Bridges Kölsch is real surreal.

For an easy-drinking beer that pairs as well with a Beyond Burger as it does with a strawberry almond kale salad, opt for Partake Brewing’s non-alcoholic Blonde.

We know and love Guinness as the stout beer that heeded consumer demand and finally went vegan in 2017. For a similar non-alcoholic brew, try Bravus’ Oatmeal Stout.

Vegan, Non-Alcoholic Wine

Sutter Home’s Fre alcohol-removed wines are vegan! So whether you’re looking for a non-alcoholic chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, or rosé, Fre has got your and all animals’ backs.

Pierre 0% offers red, white, and rosé options as well as prestige red and white non-alcoholic wines—and all are vegan!

Vegan, Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

Pop the bubbly—the non-alcoholic, vegan bubbly from Sutter Home’s Fre Sparkling Brut, that is.

With white tea, ginger, citrus, and other natural ingredients, TÖST’s sparkling beverage is a great vegan, non-alcoholic option for any occasion.

Vegan, Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Whether you’re making a non-alcoholic old fashioned or just enjoying alcohol-free bourbon on the rocks, Spiritless Kentucky 74 Bourbon is the vegan replacement that’ll get the job done.

For the perfect “mocktails,” try Seedlip’s lineup of distilled, vegan, non-alcoholic spirits.

Mix Kin Euphorics’ Dream Light or High Rhode with juice or tonic or try the ready-to-drink Kin Spritz for an alcohol- and animal-free beverage.

