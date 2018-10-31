Tis' The Season For Sharing With Chang's For Two Starting November 2 Across The U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's is bringing its fan-favorite, Chang's for Two, back just in time for the holiday season. Guests can now try all the famous P.F. Chang's dishes they've been curious about, and maybe even share them with a friend. Choose from dozens of P.F. Chang's signature dishes to create a four-course, prix fixe, made-from-scratch experience. Mom and dad. Brother and sister. Friend and enemy. Any two will do! Guests can bring as many pairs as they want for Chang's for Two. Each duo will enjoy two soups, one appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert all for one easy price of $49.95. After ordering, customers are free to mix, match, trade, or savor it solo. Valid for a limited time, Friday through Sunday, November 2 to November 18, 2018. Pricing may vary by location.

"We are excited to bring Chang's for Two back for the holiday season," said Tana Davila, P.F. Chang's V.P. of marketing and brand development. "It's all about savoring the moment and the menu. We hope guests will share their favorites with friends, taste something new, and really take the time to enjoy the experience with people they love."

How will you Chang's for Two? With more than 300 possible combinations on the Chang's for Two menu, you might just want to close your eyes and let fate decide. No matter what, the results will be delicious.

Chang's for Two Menu

Cup of Egg Drop Soup Cup of Hot & Sour Soup APPETIZER (Choose one)

Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps Chang's Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps House-Made Egg Rolls (2) Vegetable Spring Rolls (2) Crispy Green Beans Dynamite Shrimp Cecilia's Dumplings (4) Hand-Folded Crab Wontons (4) ENTRÉES (Choose two)

Chang's Spicy Chicken Sweet & Sour Chicken Ginger Chicken with Broccoli Sesame Chicken Crispy Honey Orange Peel Kung Pao Pepper Steak Mongolian Beef Beef with Broccoli Hokkien Street Noodles Chicken Pad Thai Fried Rice Signature Lo Mein Dessert

Banana Spring Rolls (small)

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

