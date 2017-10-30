Tips for Using Leftover Holiday Wine

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether it's a semi-full bottle of crisp white or a half-empty bottle of leftover red, there are creative ways to make the most of unused wine after all the holiday parties come to an end.

The World Wine Guys and Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits offer these ideas to help you put your leftover wine to good use this holiday season:

Make Red Wine Vinegar

Impress your guests by adding homemade red wine vinegar to your next dish. Add one part raw vinegar to two parts leftover red wine then store your mixture in a dark, cool place. Monitor periodically and keep testing until you get the desired vinegar smell, strain and refrigerate. Use as desired on salads and in homemade sauces and marinades.

Create Wine Ice Cubes

If you can't use your leftover white wine right away, pour the remaining liquid into ice trays and freeze. Next time you're enjoying a glass, add some of the cubes to your wine to keep it cold. This trick can also work with a rosé or sparkling wine like Josh Cellars California Rosé or Enza Prosecco. Using the frozen wine cubes instead of ice can prevent what you pour from becoming too watered down.

Wine-Based Recipes

Both red and white wines can be used in a variety of different dishes from appetizers to desserts. Keep in mind that open bottles should be used within 2-3 days, so look to use your leftovers sooner rather than later. Try adding wine to a seasonal side dish like these White Wine Glazed Carrots. It can also be used as a savory addition to main courses such as this classic Red Wine Tomato Sauce.

For more information on wines for the holidays, visit WineFix.com.

White Wine Glazed Carrots

Recipe courtesy of Deutsch Family and the World Wine Guys, authors of "Red Wine"

6

medium carrots, halved lengthwise and cut into 2-inch pieces

1

tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2

cups water

1

tablespoon honey

2

tablespoons Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

In large skillet, combine carrots and olive oil; add water. Cook over medium-high heat until carrots are tender. Add honey and white wine; cook and stir 2 minutes until carrots are glazed.

Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Red Wine Tomato Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Deutsch Family and the World Wine Guys, authors of "Red Wine"

1

teaspoon olive oil

1

medium onion, finely chopped

3

cloves garlic, minced

1

can whole, peeled tomatoes

1/8

cup Villa Pozzi Nero D'Avola

1/4

cup balsamic vinegar

1/4

teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2

teaspoon dried sea salt

1/2

teaspoon oregano

1/2

teaspoon thyme

1/2

teaspoon basil

In medium-size pot, heat olive oil. Add onion and saute 4 minutes then add minced garlic and saute 1 minute.

Add tomatoes, wine, vinegar, red pepper, sea salt, oregano, thyme and basil; reduce heat and simmer about 40 minutes.

