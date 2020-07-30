Tips For A More Refreshing And Healthy Summer Barbecue With Olive Oils

How to incorporate the hero ingredient into grilling and no/low-cook dishes this summer

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer food culture in the United States is undeniably centered around barbecuing on the grill, and the Olive Oil World Tour is providing Americans with recipes that will enrich their barbecue experience with the unmistakable taste of the Mediterranean Diet's star ingredient, olive oil. Proven to demonstrate benefits of heart health (PREDIMED 2003), here are a few healthy Spanish recipes that will revitalize your menu, and demonstrate why olive oil, should be on every American's counter and grill this summer:

Each recipe provides a summery and healthy dish option that can be cooked or crafted within 30 minutes, so that you can easily integrate this versatile and adaptable liquid gold ingredient into your daily routine. While missing the sights and culture abroad, do something for your heart by cooking with European, specifically Spanish, Olive Oil.

About the Olive Oil World Tour

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union launched a three-year campaign for cooking enthusiasts and travelers to join the Mediterranean diet and European healthy lifestyle through the "Olive Oil World Tour." This global promotional initiative from Olive Oils from Spain is a multichannel campaign under the motto "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World."

About the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a nonprofit organization formed by all representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally.

"Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain."

