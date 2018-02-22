Tips for Getting the Most Out of Career Fairs

By Maureen Drum Fagin, Director of Career Services

On Wednesday, March 14, ICE is hosting its Spring Career Fair. Employers from virtually every sector of the food and hospitality industry will be on hand, hungry to fill their openings with fresh talent from our kitchens and classrooms. Participating industry leaders will include Blue Hill/Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Club Med, Crafted Hospitality Group, Hilton, James Beard Foundation, Maison Keyser, Momofuku, Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and many more.

The event is an incredible resource for our students and alumni, but, like any networking event, you get out what you put in. Here are ICE’s top tips for mastering any job fair:

1. Do your homework. There’s nothing more flattering to an employer than a student who approaches their recruiting table referencing a recent review in the Times or an upcoming restaurant launch mention in Eater. Want to work for Union Square Hospitality Group? If you devoured Danny Meyer’s Setting the Table in one sitting, then make that known — it’s a surefire way to have your résumé rise to the top of the stack.