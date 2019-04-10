Tippmann Innovation Extends Warranty on QF+ In-Rack Freezing System from 1 to 3 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tippmann Innovation announced today that all QF+ In-Rack Freezing Systems sold after this date will be covered by a three year parts and labor warranty. The increase from one year to three years is a result of continuous improvement in innovation and reliability.

Tippmann Innovation was challenged by a customer in a port in the Southeast to reduce the freeze time of their palletized poultry export product to 24 hours or less in a -20°F room. The original design of the system, which was equipped with belt driven fans, was not capable. Aside from the frequent maintenance on bearings, the system was just not fast enough.

Tippmann accepted the challenge. By replacing the fans with direct drive maintenance free panel fans the customer achieved the 24 hour expectation. They did not stop there. Dan Tippmann began working with the operations team to turn their batch freezing operation into a continuous freezing system that allowed the PRW to achieve a total turn time of 16 hours.

How was a 16 hour turn time achieved? According to Dan Tippmann, it was very clear that in order to first reach a turn time of 24 hours or less, the customer needed to move more air through the product. This drove Tippmann Innovation to replace the fan motor and also sparked an idea to create what is now known as the Patented Tippmann Innovation T2 Spacer™ with single-axis airflow. The combination of improvements in operations, spacers and fans allowed Ti's customer to not only achieve the goal of a 24 hour turn time, but turned this operation into the fastest palletized freezing facility in the country.

Tippmann Innovation is the industry standard when it comes to driving innovation in freezing and tempering. The low profile QF+system gives customers the ability to go one level higher in their facilities. The direct drive maintenance free fan is now the standard fan for Ti, as well as an auto adjustable swing seal for varying pallet heights. Tippmann Innovation can sum up their benefits in 3 key phrases. Reliability, Efficiency and Operational Effectiveness.

Tippmann is proud to offer this reliability in their equipment and extending the warranty confirms Tippmann's dedication to quality equipment, manufactured in the USA.

To learn more about the QF+ System visit https://www.ticold.com/qf/

About Tippmann Innovation: Ti is an award winning specialty industrial cold storage builder and equipment manufacturer that develops buildings around a business plan, ensuring that an investment becomes a profit center. Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business, and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti innovations include the Patented QF+ in-rack freezing and thawing system, coupled with the T2 Spacer™ system that creates the fastest system available. Ti has offices in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida and operates internationally.

