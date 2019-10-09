A 'Time Out' Gets Tastier: Farm Rich Introduces New Microwavable Time Outs(TM) Snack Line

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes, even adults need a Time Out. With only 27 percent of Americans currently eating three square meals a day, the snack experts at Farm Rich are addressing these changing meal habits and busy lifestyles with new Farm Rich Time Outs™.

Available nationwide at Walmart and Publix, Time Outs – packed with up to 21 grams of protein per serving – are a quick solution for anyone looking for a filling and easy snack to take a "time out" with and fuel up during the day.

The new product line features four varieties of microwavable single-serve snacks with custom dipping sauces, perfect for curbing cravings. They include:

Pepperoni Pizza Roll-ups + Marinara Sauce, 16 grams of protein – Made with layered mozzarella cheese and real pepperoni slices wrapped in flour tortillas. Paired with marinara sauce.

– Made with layered mozzarella cheese and real pepperoni slices wrapped in flour tortillas. Paired with marinara sauce. Fiesta Chicken Roll-ups + Mild Poblano Ranch Sauce, 17 grams of protein – Three seasoned flour tortillas filled with chipotle chicken and real pepper jack cheese, served with creamy mild poblano ranch sauce .

– Three seasoned flour tortillas filled with chipotle chicken and real pepper jack cheese, served with creamy mild poblano ranch sauce Boneless Chicken Bites + Sweet BBQ Sauce, 21 grams of protein – All-white meat chicken fritters with a sweet BBQ dipping sauce.

– All-white meat chicken fritters with a sweet BBQ dipping sauce. Mozzarella Bites + Marinara Sauce, 17 grams of protein – A Farm Rich favorite: pizzeria-style dough filled with 100 percent real mozzarella cheese. Comes with marinara sauce for easy dipping.

The 6-7 oz. Time Outs are priced around $3.49 to $4.49 and come in an individual microwavable heat-and-eat box, found in the freezer section.

Three-quarters of Americans today aren't eating a traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to a recent survey – opting instead to graze on "snack meals" or snacks. Time Outs meet the busy lifestyles of consumers who are seeking greater convenience, fuel and variety in foods.

Shannon Gilreath, Farm Rich Director of Marketing, says the new, microwavable snacks are a great way to take a "time out" and fuel up during the day. "With the average person eating five snack meals a week, variety and protein are important. Our new Time Outs were created for busy consumers looking for quick-to-prepare food options that satiate hunger. Time Outs can easily be stocked in the freezer to help when cravings come on and to boost energy at any time of day."

