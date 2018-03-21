Tic Tac Gum Celebrates Spring In NYC

Tic Tac Gum enthusiast Dove Cameron joins the brand to inspire fans to Chew and Play(TM)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tic Tac Gum celebrated the start of spring with actress, singer, and longtime fan of the Tic Tac® brand, Dove Cameron, in NYC yesterday. Since its launch in early 2018, Tic Tac Gum has been enjoyed by many with over seven million packs sold1.

In stores now with the iconic Tic Tac® shape and size, it's everything fans love about Tic Tac® mints, now in a gum. Tic Tac Gum has a refreshing and delicious taste that gives you a burst of confidence to go into any social situation so you can just Chew and Play™. As you chew Tic Tac Gum, you will experience the same unmistakable sensation of a Tic Tac® mint – a sweet, crunchy shell on the outside and the delicious, refreshing flavor on the inside.

"We love how passionate Tic Tac® fans are, and we've been looking forward to giving them something new to chew on with Tic Tac Gum," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Tic Tac® North America. "All three flavors will give fans a burst of refreshment so that they are ready for those everyday connections in the same convenience they already love from the Tic Tac® brand."

Consumers can grab a pack during spring break and throughout all seasons in three delicious flavors:

Freshmint: The long-lasting fresh taste that never ceases to amaze you

Spearmint: Crisp blast of fresh taste that lasts

Cool Watermelon: Delicious and refreshing fruit flavor

"I'm a huge fan of Tic Tac® and have been enjoying the mints both on-set and at home for years," recalls Cameron. "Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm also always chewing gum, which is why I was excited to join the brand in celebrating Tic Tac Gum. It gives me that burst of refreshment during my long days, whether I'm on set filming scenes, walking the red carpet and doing interviews, or getting ready to hang out with my friends."

Tic Tac Gum is available now nationwide at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores. For more information on Tic Tac Gum, please visit www.TicTac.com.

ABOUT THE TIC TAC® BRAND AND FERRERO

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 40 years. Ferrero was established in 1946 in Alba, Italy. The Company's first product was made with hazelnuts and cocoa, resulting in the base ingredients for the world's #1 selling sweet spread on the market today – Nutella® hazelnut spread. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest confectionery companies with a vast global portfolio that includes other high-quality products such as Ferrero Rocher® chocolates, Raffaello® confections, Kinder® chocolates and Tic Tac® mints. Corporate Social Responsibility is integral to the Company's business as demonstrated with programs such as Kinder + Sport, the Michele Ferrero Entrepreneurial Project and the Ferrero Foundation. For more information about Tic Tac Gum, visit www.facebook.com/tictacusa or www.tictacusa.com.

