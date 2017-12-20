Three Easy Champagne Cocktails Worth Celebrating

Holiday dinner party hosts know: you can't control everything. Sometimes the oven goes on strike just as your guests arrive; sometimes your soufflé has all the promise and none of the poof. Come kitchen calamities as they may, as long as you've got good friends and great spirits, your party will be a success. To help you with the spirits side, we're sharing a step-by-step guide to three Champagne-based cocktails: the classic Champagne Cocktail, a French 75 and a Rosemary-Infused Pomegranate Sparkler. Watch below to learn from ICE's Director of Beverage Studies Anthony Caporale how to prepare each one — then put a few bottles of bub on ice and watch your party go from festive to fantastic.

Keep reading to get three bubbly cocktail recipes for your 2018 festivities.