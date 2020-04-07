Thick-It® Original Food & Beverage Thickener Now Available in Innovative Single-Serve Stick Packaging

MUSCATINE, Iowa, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thick-It® Original Food & Beverage Thickener, the first commercially available food and beverage thickener and America's number one-selling retail brand for dysphagia, is now available in new, innovative stick packaging in mildly thick and moderately thick consistencies. Fast-mixing and easy-to-use, starch-based Thick-It® Original Food & Beverage Thickener Single-Serve Packets safely thicken hot or cold beverages and puréed foods to desired consistency without altering flavor.

Created to improve quality of life for patients with swallowing disorders and their caregivers, Thick-It® Original Food & Beverage Thickener Single-Serve Packets are convenient for mixing at home or on the go. The flexible and narrow packets are discreet, and each serving is preportioned – making them also perfect for facility use, where healthcare professionals and kitchen staff can quickly and safely thicken food and drinks with no additional measurement required.

Packaging for Thick-It® Original Food & Beverage Thickener Single-Serve Packets complies with the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI), of which the Thick-It® brand is a gold sponsor. Packets are available in IDDSI Level 2 — Mildly Thick, or nectar consistency, and IDDSI Level 3 — Moderately Thick, or honey consistency. The single-serve packets are sold by case; each case contains eight boxes, and each box contains 25 packets.

Shop the way that's best for you – online, in store, or by phone. For more information and to find other Thick-It® products near you, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook at Facebook.com/ThickIt, on Twitter at @ThickIt_PFI and on LinkedIn at Thick-It® Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia.

About The Thick-It® Brand

Thick-It® is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in Muscatine, Iowa. We are committed to researching, innovating, and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. The Thick-It® product line includes xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients, available online and at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com.

