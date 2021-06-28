These Vegan Barbecue Spots Are Smoking Out the Competition

Barbecue is a crowd-pleasing summer staple, but there’s no reason why any animal should die for you to enjoy it. Plenty of restaurants across the country are serving vegan barbecue favorites that leave pigs, cows, chickens, and all other animals off your plate. Creative dishes from these spots include “ribs” made from seitan, jackfruit “pulled pork,” and smoked “chicken”—plus all the fixin’s, too.

VEGAN RESTAURANTS SERVING BARBECUE

It’s hard to choose just one item from Boss ChickNBeer’s vegan menu—so why not try a few? The Vegan Chili Dawg is smoky tofu planks, three-bean ancho chili, melted vegan cheese, and green onion garnish on a pretzel dog bun. Order yours with a side of vegan mac topped with tempura fried cauliflower.

Follow this food truck on Instagram to find where it’s serving Southern dishes like barbecue “ribs,” fried “shrimp,” and grilled “hot links.”

Grass VBQ Joint is saving pigs one VicRiib Sandwich at a time. And don’t worry—this smothered special is on the menu year-round.

Portland eatery Homegrown Smoker has developed a reputation for its delicious smoked “meats,” but you won’t find any animal flesh on the menu here.

Memphis is a city known for its barbecue, so it comes as no surprise that it has some of the best vegan barbecue in the country.

The Big Daddy Special at Kale My Name features two grilled Beyond Sausages in a bun with grilled onions, relish, mustard, and a side of fries. Other specialties here include burgers, cauliflower wings, and fried mac and cheese balls.

This all-vegan restaurant has an eclectic menu, including a BBQ sandwich topped with crispy tempura onions and homemade blue cheese. While this one’s a special, you can find the BBQ Burger, BBQ Beef Sandwich, and BBQ Chicken Sandwich on the menu year-round.

Monks Meats (Brooklyn, New York)

Mesquite-smoked seitan, Carolina-style pulled oyster mushrooms, and Jamaican jerk seitan are just a few of the items to try here.

Burgers, barbecue, and Buffalo “chicken”—need we say more?

While Southern Fried Vegan is based in the San Diego area, you can sample its food at pop-ups across the country. Find out when it’ll be near you by following it on Instagram:

Burgers, fried “chicken,” and even Southern-style breakfast options are on the menu at this soul-food spot in Nashville.

Vegan Mob (Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose, California)

Vegan Mob has barbecue classics like “brisket,” “links,” “rib tips,” and fried “shrimp,” served alongside vegan mac and cheese and smoky collard greens.

Veggie Grill (multiple locations nationwide)

You can always find a satisfying burger at vegan chain Veggie Grill, but this summer, you can also pick up the Summertime Plant-Based BBQ Kit complete with all the classics.

RESTAURANTS WITH VEGAN OPTIONS

The Acre (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

The Acre is a laidback spot serving vegetarian comfort food. Many options are already vegan or can be made vegan by request.

Owner Brad Taylor started BBQ4Life as a food truck. It has since expanded to a brick-and-mortar location, from which it serves vegan barbecue prepared separately from its nonvegan items.

Big Belly Que (Smithtown, New York)

Vegan options abound on this menu, and they’re clearly labeled, so they’re easy for you to find. Try the oyster mushroom “pulled pork,” and finish with a mini raspberry cheesecake for dessert.

Brothers BBQ (various locations in Colorado)

The BBQ Tofu at Brothers BBQ is flash-fried, then finished on the grill for a great smoky taste.

Please note: Menu offerings may vary, so check with the restaurant to find the most up-to-date information. Going vegan means not only getting to enjoy more delicious vegan barbecue but also helping to save the lives of nearly 200 animals per year. Plus, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and your chances of developing various illnesses. Learn more:

