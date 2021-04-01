These Celebrities Can’t Stop Talking About the Netflix Hit ‘Seaspiracy’

Following Cowspiracy, Seaspiracy is the latest Netflix documentary to take the internet by storm and show people that if they care about the fate of the ocean and all the sentient beings who live there, they have to stop eating fish.

Over 300,000 whales and dolphins are killed every single year as “bycatch” of industrial fishing. This is just one of the many eye-opening facts viewers learn in Seaspiracy, which is currently the third most popular movie on Netflix and number one in the U.K. From NBA stars to some of the hottest names in film and television, PETA applauds celebrities who are urging fans to learn for themselves about the destructive fishing industry by watching Seaspiracy:

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian told her 115 million Instagram followers that while she’d already given up other kinds of meat, Seaspiracy is inspiring her to keep fish off her plate as well:

Actor and director Zach Braff said that he couldn’t stop thinking about the film:

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry encouraged her Instagram followers (all 4 million of them!) to start a dialog about the groundbreaking documentary:

NBA star Kyle Kuzma spoke up for fish with a one-word tweet:

Seaspiracy — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 31, 2021

Little Women and Black Widow star Florence Pugh said the documentary sent her to bed “ranting”:

Actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger asked his Twitter followers for thoughts on the powerful film:

Contemplating watching Seaspiracy….. Anyone seen it so far? Thoughts? — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) March 30, 2021

Model and former YouTuber Marcus Butler urged his nearly 3 million Twitter followers to watch Seaspiracy and “save the fish”:

WATCH SEASPIRACY… save the — Marcus Butler (@MarcusButler) March 26, 2021

2 Broke Girls actor Beth Behrs called Seaspiracy “must watch viewing”:

Film director and activist John Lewis (aka “Bad Ass Vegan”) called Seaspiracy the new Cowspiracy:

The Baby-Sitters Club star (and PETA Libby nominee) Malia Baker was deeply moved by the documentary:

I watched @seaspiracy on @netflix last night So much to feel, process and say. I can’t say how highly I recommend watching it & how much gratitude I have for the courageous souls that made it #Seaspiracy pic.twitter.com/DUfZzNdvUj — Malia Baker (@maliabakermsb) March 30, 2021

Rock star and proud vegan Bryan Adams urged fans to watch the film and #StopKillingFish:

Model and influencer Lucy Watson reminded fans that there’s nothing safe about “dolphin safe” tuna:

I used to eat “dolphin safe” tuna before I stopped eating fish. I had NO IDEA “dolphin safe” had zero credibility until I watched #Seaspiracy By eating fish I was killing not only them, but so many others — Lucy Watson (@imLucyWatson) March 25, 2021

After someone tweeted about eating salmon, Dynasty star Rob Riley urged them to watch Seaspiracy first:

Professional cyclist Chris Froome had his mind blown by the documentary:

Keeping fish off your plate is easier than ever with these tasty vegan fish products. For help with going vegan, sign up for PETA’s FREE Vegan Mentor Program!

Tell Eateries to Catch Up With the Times by Selling Vegan Fish

