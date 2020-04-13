TheGreatAmericanTakeout Raises the Stakes with The Great American Gift Card Giveaway

Americans Encouraged to Order Takeout and Share Online for a Chance to Win One of 101 Prizes

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage Americans to support the struggling restaurant industry, The Great American Takeout will give away $10,000 in gift cards to people who order takeout tomorrow during The Great American Gift Card Giveaway.

One grand prize recipient will win free takeout for a year in the form of a $5,000 gift card, while 100 more winners will receive a $50 gift card, all courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

To enter for a chance to win:

Order takeout or delivery on Tuesday, April 14

Post a photo with the hashtags #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #Sweepstakes

Tag @TheGATakeout (on Twitter) or @thegreatamericantakeout (on Instagram)

Full sweepstakes terms and conditions are available here .

The COVID-19 crisis has left the restaurant industry, which employs more than 15 million Americans, in dire straits. The Great American Takeout, now in its fourth weekly installment, encourages Americans to support the restaurants they love by ordering pick-up or delivery meals.

"The recent groundswell of support for restaurants and restaurant employees through the #TheGreatAmericanTakeout has been heartwarming and inspiring," said Kathleen Ciaramello, President, Foodservice and On-Premise for Coca-Cola North America. "We hope everyone will continue to support these restaurants and their families as they have been there for so many special moments in our lives."

Additionally, Rich Products will donate $5 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund ( RERF.US ), up to $25,000 total, for every social media post tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout on April 14th. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation created RERF.US to support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and to provide aid to restaurant employees nationwide.

"While COVID-19 may have temporarily paused our ability to come together over great food and conversation, it cannot stop our creative spirit," said Kevin Spratt, SVP Foodservice Division, Rich Products. "Supporting #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund is one small thing we can do to help our valued foodservice operators in this time of great need. The best part is – it's something everyone can get behind. Order takeout on April 14 and you've done your part.

The Great American Takeout, a program developed and executed by High Wide & Handsome, is supported by a coalition of more than 400 restaurants nationwide and partners like The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Veggie Grill, Ventura Foods, and PrizeLogic. The initiative has generated widespread buzz, reaching more than 117 million people nationwide, and raised $210,000 to date for charitable organizations supporting restaurant workers.

For more information about The Great American Takeout, visit www.thegreatamericantakeout.com .

