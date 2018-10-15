Thailand Frozen Foods Market Outlook 2012-2017 & 2017-2022 Featuring Thai Union group, CP Foods, SK Foods PCL, Kuang Pei San Food Products PCL and Prantalay Marketing

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thailand's exposure to international food products (prepared / processed) has transformed a consumer's lifestyle including their attitude towards food and consumption patterns. The demand for food products in Thailand was witnessed to shift to processed foods and packaged ready-to-eat meals, which are majorly available in large supermarkets and convenience stores.

Thailand frozen foods market revenue generation slowed down after 2012 owing to the country's political turmoil and high oil prices, thereby reducing the volume of production for frozen products, sales and margin levels for producers, retailers as well as restaurants in Thailand. Easy convenience offered by frozen products especially frozen ready meals, frozen seafood and frozen fruits and vegetables owing to innovations in freezing technologies helps to provide an extended shelf life.

Some of the major players operating in Thailand frozen seafood and meat market include Thai Union group, CP Foods PCL, SK Foods PCL, Kuang Pei San Food Products PCL and Prantalay Marketing Ltd. Thai companies were observed to add more food options to their menu's continually, thereby driving the demand for frozen foods in the country.

Thailand Frozen Foods Market Segmentation

By Types of Frozen Foods

The frozen seafood and meat segment dominated Thailand frozen foods market in the year 2017 majorly due to the rising consumption of seafood as well as meat in the country. The growing trend of using canned products especially canned tuna, sardines and mackerel have also led to increase in supply for frozen seafood in Thailand.

Some of the leading brands for canned seafood products include Sealect, Ayam, Three Lady Cooks and others. The frozen seafood and meat segment was followed by frozen ice-cream and desserts, frozen ready-to-eat meals and processed fruits and vegetables segments in Thailand.

By Cities

Bangkok region dominated the country's frozen foods industry in the year 2017. The demand for convenient packaged foods such as frozen seafood and meat was witnessed to rise owing to increasing consumer preference for pre-cooked products. In accordance with Slipakorn University's research, the number of petrol stations in Bangkok region selling frozen ready-to-eat meals was increasing. It was followed by Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and other regions such as Hat Yai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen and Hua Hin in Thailand frozen foods market in the year 2017.

Thailand Frozen Seafood and Meat Market

Thailand frozen seafood and meat market revenues were observed to took a fall over the review period 2012-2017 owing to falling farmed shrimp supplies in the country. The frozen chicken segment was witnessed to dominate Thailand frozen seafood and meat market, followed by frozen shrimps, frozen fish and frozen squid in the year 2017. Increasing number of trading partners coupled with strong export demand for processed seafood and meat dishes from major countries such as Japan, Australia, China, Korea, US, EU, Middle East and other Southeast Asian countries are further anticipated to drive the demand for frozen seafood and meat products over the forecast period 2017-2022E.

Thailand Frozen Ice-Cream and Desserts Market

The frozen ice-cream and desserts market within Thailand showcased limited growth potential by generating limited revenues in overall Thailand frozen foods market in the year 2017. Along with the entry of foreign giants in Thailand such as Blue Bell Creameries, General Mills, Mars, Nestle, Lotte Confectionery and Unilever has led to increase in the production and well as imports of frozen ice-cream products.

Surging health consciousness among Thai people coupled with growing demand for reduced fat, light, soft, no sugar added, lactose-free, gluten free and organic ice-cream in the country will further drive the market in near future.

Thailand Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals Market

Thai people who are accustomed to hectic lifestyles were observed to purchase ready-to-eat meals more often especially in Bangkok and other urban areas. Additionally, the convenience offered by packaged ready meals has benefitted consumers in tackling their busy schedules. Frozen vegetarian ready meal options are likely to boost the demand for Thailand frozen foods market in near future.

Thailand Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market

The processed fruits and vegetables market in Thailand is in growing stage, thereby generating minimum revenues in overall Thailand frozen foods market. The market is further segmented into shelf stable and frozen fruits and vegetables where the shelf stable category established itself a market leader in Thailand. Rising demand for diverse fruits with distinct flavor especially Mangosteen, durians and longans are also expected to boost the market revenues for processed fruits and vegetables in Thailand in near future.

Comparative Landscape in Thailand Frozen Foods Market

Thailand frozen seafood and meat market was witnessed to be highly fragmented with manufacturing companies who process and export a wide variety of seafood and meat products, including basic raw frozen products to semi-processed and value added products whereas; the frozen ice-cream and desserts segment in Thailand was observed to be highly concentrated with the presence of major players such as Unilever Thai Trading Ltd, Nestle Thailand Ltd and Glico Frozen (Thailand) Company Limited.

On the other hand, Thailand frozen ready-to-eat meals market was observed to be highly fragmented in the year 2017 on account of several frozen packaged ready meal types including frozen ready-to-eat seafood, chicken, other meats, processed fruits and vegetables and other snacks such as crisps, bread crumbs and boxed food in variety of menus.

Lastly, Thailand processed fruits and vegetables market in 2017 was observed to be moderately concentrated with companies manufacturing and distributing both shelf stable as well as frozen fruits and vegetables. Majority of these companies are located in outer Bangkok, and also in the production areas of Rayong, Chantaburi; Chiang Mai and Lampoon regions.

Thailand Frozen Foods Market Future Outlook and Projections

Thailand frozen foods market will prepare itself to meet the future demand expected from significant investment proposed in the country's food processing segment. Increasing consumption of food culture blends for instance, Japanese sushi and frozen surimi products such as fish balls, crab sticks, hanpen, kamaboko coupled with wide usage of Thai spices was witnessed in the country.

The surging trend is further expected to attract more foreign tourists, thereby driving the demand for frozen surimi products in the future. Increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat options coupled with growing number of retail outlets in the country are also expected to drive the demand for frozen meat, poultry and seafood products over long term.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary Research Methodology Stakeholders in Thailand Frozen Foods Market Ecosystem Value Chain Analysis of Thailand Frozen Foods Market Cross Comparison of Thailand Frozen Foods Market with China, India and Indonesia Frozen Foods Market Thailand Frozen Foods Market Thailand Frozen Foods Market Segmentation, 2012-2017 Thailand Frozen Seafood and Meat Market, 2012-2022E Thailand Frozen Ice-Cream and Desserts Market, 2012-2022E Thailand Frozen Ready-to-Eat Meals Market, 2012-2022E Thailand Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market, 2012-2022E Trade Scenario in Thailand Frozen Foods Market, 2012-2016 Regulatory Environment in Thailand Frozen Foods Market Trends and Developments in Thailand Frozen Foods Market Porter Five Forces Analysis in Thailand Frozen Foods Market Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Thailand Frozen Foods Market Vendor Selection Process for Thailand Frozen Foods Market Thailand Frozen Foods Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2022E Analyst Recommendations Macroeconomic Factors affecting Thailand Frozen Foods Market, 2012-2022E

