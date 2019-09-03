TGI Fridays(TM) Partners with No Kid Hungry for Hunger Awareness Month in September

Popular Casual Dining Brand Rewards Guests with Coupons and Discounts in Exchange for Donations to End Childhood Hunger

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays™ , the restaurant brand known for bringing people together in pursuit of good times and great food, is extending its mission to bring a smile to every plate by pairing up with No Kid Hungry for Hunger Awareness Month this September. No Kid Hungry is a campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S., and TGI Fridays is joining America's other top restaurants in helping raise funds for the cause.

During the month of September, all guests of participating TGI Fridays restaurants in the U.S. will have the chance to make a donation to No Kid Hungry in exchange for free menu items and special discounts on a future visit in October.

$2 donations receive a coupon for a free TGI Fridays appetizer (maximum $10 value) with the purchase of any entree.

$5 donations receive 20% off an entire meal (pre-tax, does not include purchase of alcoholic beverages).

$10 donations will unlock a Buy-One-Get-One-Free entrée to accompany orders of at least one entrée and two beverages.

Online ordering will feature a special URL link leading guests directly to the No Kid Hungry donation page.

All donations will go to No Kid Hungry, which connects kids in need to effective food programs such as school breakfasts, summer meals, and afterschool meals.

"One in six children in America lives with hunger," said Ray Blanchette, TGI Fridays chief executive officer. "Each $1 donation can provide up to 10 nutritious meals, which means every donation made at Fridays restaurants can make a real difference. Bringing people together for such a worthwhile cause is what the spirit of TGI Fridays is all about. Together, we can make a positive impact in our communities right where it is needed most."

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from TGI Fridays," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "With the help of committed partners like them, No Kid Hungry is helping children all over the country get the nutritious food they need to succeed."

To learn more about the TGI Fridays partnership with No Kid Hungry, please visit www.tgifridays.com/nokidhungry.



About TGI Fridays™

In 1965, TGI Fridays™ opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays™ comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries, offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by superior service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

