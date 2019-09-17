TGI Fridays(TM) Makes Every Tuesday National Cheeseburger Day with $5 Cheeseburgers

Popular Casual Restaurant Brand Offers $5 Deal and Weekday Specials

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Tuesday is now Cheeseburger Tuesday at TGI Fridays.

Preempting that epic American holiday, National Cheeseburger Day, coming up on Wednesday, September 18th, TGI Fridays has announced the launch of its own National Cheeseburger Day to begin Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and continuing every Tuesday after that.

With the firm belief that Americans are hungry for a break, the restaurant brand is celebrating the iconic American meal with an offer that includes TGI Fridays signature cheeseburger and a side of seasoned fries for just $5.

"Whatever else is happening in the world, we've found that Americans are still passionate about their cheeseburgers," said Cindy Syracuse, TGI Fridays Vice President of Marketing. "So why wait for a National Holiday? We're declaring National Cheeseburger Day to be not only this Tuesday, but every Tuesday at TGI Fridays."

America's favorite meal is now America's favorite deal. It's part of TGI Fridays' "Weekday Specials" – daily deals on the brand's most popular dishes. All "Weekday Specials" are available all-day with no coupon required.

It's all part of TGI Fridays' menu featuring "Day of Week" values on the brand's most popular dishes, including:

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta Mondays

– A half-size order for just $5.99 or a full-size order for $8.99.

$5 Cheeseburger Tuesdays

- Fridays' Classic Cheeseburger comes topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and a side of seasoned fries.

$5 Chicken Sandwich Wednesdays

- Guests' choice of either the Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich with fries or the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with fries.

Big Ribs Thursdays

- A half-rack of our signature, slow roasted ribs for $7.99 or a full rack for $12.99, with Fridays' legendary coleslaw and seasoned fries. Available in our famous signature Whiskey Glaze or new Apple Butter Barbeque sauces.

Endless Appetizer Fridays

- A classic selection of our famous Endless Appetizers for $12. Appetizers include mozzarella sticks, green bean fries, pan-seared pot stickers, Whiskey-Glazed sesame chicken strips and boneless wings— upgrade to endless Traditional Wings for just $3 more.

$5 Everyday Cocktails

- Enjoy a refreshing selection from the famous Fridays' Rita, the classic Long Island Iced Tea, or a choice between the unique monthly offerings such as Mixed Berry Truly hard seltzer and Sam Adams Octoberfest.

All "Day of Week" deals are available all-day, on the given days, with no coupon required.

"Now, every day, you have a reason to bring a friend and come back again knowing that our most popular dishes and best values are always right here at Fridays," added Syracuse. "Start with America's favorite meal – our signature Cheeseburger and fries this Tuesday."

Valid for Online Ordering (except Endless Apps®) or Dine-In only on the days listed for each offer at participating Fridays™ locations. Not valid for delivery. Beverage not included. Tax and gratuity not included. No coupon necessary. Select items and sizes for each offer only. No substitutions. One offer per person, per visit. Unless required by law, offer cannot be redeemed for cash. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer, coupon, promotion, discount, Choose 2, or (Mondays-Thursdays) Endless Apps®. Limited time only, while supplies last. Offer valid only in U.S. © 2019 TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards SM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

