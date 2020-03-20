Texas Restaurant Association Extends Reach of Critical Communications Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Members-Only Mobile App Now Available to All Restaurants in the State

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst one of the most unparalleled times in our country, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) has temporarily opened its members-only mobile app for use by any restaurateur or their staff in the State of Texas.

The TRA App, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is the primary communication and collaboration vehicle for members of the Association. The app provides news, information, and connects all members across the State. The push notification feature also allows the TRA to ensure that its members are alerted to critical information and calls to action in real time.

"Now is the time for our industry to band together to survive this crisis," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Education Foundation. "We are working around-the-clock with our local, state, and federal elected officials to ensure that Texas restaurants receive the support they desperately need. The more restaurants who download our App, the broader we can put out critical messages and ensure operators and their employees are kept in the know, understand how to respond, and have access to the critical financial support and legal & regulatory updates as they become available. By coming together and showing the strength of our industry, we will get through this."

The 50,000+ restaurants that make up the Texas restaurant industry and their 1.4 million workers are facing a fight for survival. With a cacophony of voices and operational guidance changing by the minute, the TRA App's push notification will streamline communication and keep restaurants up to date with the latest guidance and information. Due to the Association's partnership with federal, state and local officials, the TRA can also ensure the messages the industry receives are timely and accurate. Coordination is critical when so much is changing at such a rapid pace and the Texas Restaurant Association is committed to helping all Texas restaurants during this unprecedented crisis.

Texas Restaurateurs and their employees may download the TRA App at http://txrestaurant.org/app

