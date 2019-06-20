Texas Foodies TV, Produced by The Time Group, Engages Viewers with Interview of Internationally Acclaimed Chef, Vikas Khanna

DALLAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Foodies TV, a part of the TG Network and sponsored by Best of Guide®.com, had the distinct pleasure of visiting with internationally acclaimed Indian Chef, Vikas Khanna. Texas Foodies TV viewers will be drawn into this engaging conversation between Host Nikky Phinyawatana and Vikas Khanna as these two restaurateurs share a deep passion for educating the world about their native homelands while sharing the flavors and delicacies with food lovers around the world. Click to View Episode

"It is a rare treat to have the opportunity to sit down and glean from a visionary such as Vikas Khanna. He not only feeds the souls of those who enjoy his food but also helps bring others into everything that makes the Indian culture so incredible," commented Chef Nikky Phinyawatana, Host of Texas Foodies TV.

Viewers will attain the same respect and admiration Host Nikky Phinyawatana has for this industry pacesetter as they listen to his desire to share the classic Indian food that brings families together. Mr. Khanna is a James Beard Award Winner and one of the first Indian chefs to be awarded a Michelin Star in the U.S. Featured among the 10 most influential chefs in the world by Deutsche Welle and Gazette Review, he has been the host of MasterChef India since 2011 and has hosted Twist of Taste and Mega Kitchens on National Geographic. His influence expands beyond the culinary arts as he engages the world through his books, films, cookbooks and humanitarian acts. Click for Photos

"Texas Foodies TV provides an incredible platform for us to share with our viewers the amazing diversity of food that Texas offers," noted Margaret McKoin, Creator of Texas Foodies TV and CEO of The Time Group. "Showcasing award winning restaurateurs, who are passionate about food, their culture and people, is a story worth sharing."

Texas Foodies TV is streamed on all social media platforms including digital publications, created by The Time Group, which will be distributed digitally to over 450,000 foodies.

