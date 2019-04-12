Texas Foodies TV Launches Streaming Channel with Outstanding Lineup

DALLAS, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Foodies TV has launched the first of an incredible line up of shows that will debut on the TG Network. Produced by The Time Group, a Dallas based marketing firm, and sponsored by Best of Guide, Texas Foodies TV will thrill viewers with a lineup of the best food and events Texas has to offer. The debut episode will showcase Chocolate Secrets Owner Pam Eudaric and Carolyn Hudec, Director of Operations, who was recently featured in Forbes for their chocolate and wine pairings. Video link http://bit.ly/2X1UheX

"We are so excited to introduce our audience to Texas Foodies TV. Viewers will find the programs energetic, informative and entertaining," commented Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group and Creator of Texas Foodies TV. "Providing restaurateurs with an online platform to share their story has proved a win-win opportunity for everyone."

Hosted by Chef Nikky Phinyawatana, Creator of Nikky Feeding Souls, Asian Mint and EnjoyMint Restaurants, Texas Foodies TV will include episodes at www.texasfoodies.tv that feature:

Chocolate Secrets - Pam Eudaric, Owner and Carolyn Hudec, Director of Operations

Chamberlains and The Fish Market Grill - Jeff Baker, Director of Operations

Hammbone Willy's - Dustin McCaslin and Garry McCaslin, Owners

The Original Pancake House DFW - Alex Vignau, Addison Location Manager

Live Nation - Skip Wallace, Director of Sales

Source of Hope - Quynh Chau Stone, President and Co-Founder

Texas Foodies TV gives local business owners, restaurateurs and non-profits the opportunity to showcase their menu items, special features and upcoming events. The streaming episodes provide an inside look at the chefs who create their favorite dishes and the stories behind their success.

The episodes will be streamed on all social media platforms including digital publications, created by The Time Group, which will be distributed digitally to over 450,000 foodies. If you would like to have your restaurant or upcoming event showcased on Texas Foodies TV, contact Margaret McKoin at 817.403.0866 or via email at margaret@thetimegroup.net.

