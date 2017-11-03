Texas de Brazil Opening In Tyler Brings Authentic Churrasco To East Texas

Texas de Brazil Celebrates its 54th Grand Opening and Seventh Texas Restaurant Location on Friday, November 3

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria welcomes churrasco fans to its 54th location and its seventh Texas restaurant grand opening today at 5 p.m. in Tyler, Texas. Located at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive, the family-owned restaurant group offers guests authentic churrasco-style grilled meats and a rodizio-style dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas.

"We are proud to bring our authentic churrasco to a new location in our home state and we welcome the opportunity to become an integral part of this East Texas community," says Salim Asrawi, Chief Operating Officer, Texas de Brazil. "Churrasco is meant to be shared with family and friends, and our Latin roots embrace this idea. We look forward to offering guests an authentic, rodizio-style dining experience and friendly service in an entertaining and beautiful dining environment," he adds.

The new 6,760 square-foot restaurant accommodates over 200 guests in a lively, colorful environment that features a beautiful salad area, an open grill kitchen, a wine cellar, an intimate lounge and outdoor seating for up to 20 guests.

Texas de Brazil treats guests to an upscale dining experience and a service style that is engaging and unique. Inside the colorfully-decorated restaurant, guests begin their meal with a visit to the enticing salad area with over 50 item including Brazilian specialties, fresh salads, imported cheeses, charcuterie, roasted vegetables, smoked salmon, Moqueca (Brazilian fish stew), creamy lobster bisque and much more.

Every Texas de Brazil restaurant uses the time-honored method of grilling meat over charcoal, resulting in savory aroma and exceptional flavor. Renowned for its genuine rodizio-style dining, patrons are also treated to freshly-grilled meats carved tableside from skewers by costumed "gauchos" who deliver succulent picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, leg of lamb, filet mignon, chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, Brazilian sausages and more. Whether guests choose to experience a quick dinner or a leisurely meal with friends, family, or business associates each can dictate the pace of the dinner with a simple flip of the green or red disk which indicates when additional servings are welcome and when guests need a break. ­­

Tempting desserts are served a la carte for those seeking sweets and an impressive wine collection features private label wines bottled exclusively for Texas de Brazil by Santa Rita Vineyards in Chile, and an award-winning variety of labels from the world's top wineries. In the restaurant's lounge, guests find signature cocktails including a Brazilian favorite, the Caipirinha, plus an array of premium spirits and specialty libations.

Texas de Brazil is located at 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive, Suite 100 (intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive) in Tyler. Open for dinner Monday-Thursday 5-9:30 p.m.; Friday 5-10 p.m.; Saturday 4-10 p.m. and Sunday 4-9 p.m.

Adult dinner costs: $42.99/Salad area only: $24.99; Children 6-12: 50% discount from dinner pricing; children 3-5: $5; 2 and under dine free. Prices do not include alcohol, featured items, desserts, beverages or applicable taxes. Happy Hour featured Monday – Friday 4:30-7 p.m. features a special bar menu plus drink specials including $3 domestic beer, $5 house wine and house cocktails, and $7 martinis.

For reservations, call 903-231-9000 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has 54 domestic and international locations. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

