Texas Capital Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Day Of Caring

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Texas Capital Bank's 20th anniversary, nearly 1,000 Texas Capital Bank employees will gather today throughout the state to partner with VNA Meals on Wheels for the largest Day of Caring in the bank's 20-year history.

Texas Capital Bank donated a Community Development grant to Meals on Wheels, which will provide 20,000 meals throughout Texas. These 20,000 meals will account for every Meals on Wheels recipient within all of Texas Capital Bank's market-share areas: Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

"VNA Meals on Wheels is thrilled to be working with Texas Capital Bank for the largest day of caring in their history," said VNA's President and CEO, Katherine Krause. "Their statewide efforts will make an extraordinary impact for hungry, homebound seniors throughout Texas."

Texas Capital Bank has a rich and rewarding history of giving back to the communities in which it serves. This bank-wide Day of Caring encourages employees to volunteer their time and energy by delivering meals to seniors in each of the bank's markets.

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than by giving back to our communities," Texas Capital Bank President and CEO Keith Cargill said. "We've built our bank one relationship at a time, and we're proud to partner with Meals on Wheels on this Day of Caring to connect with our community neighbors and fellow colleagues."

Since its start 20 years ago, Texas Capital Bank has prioritized hunger as a philanthropic initiative. To learn more about Texas Capital Bank's corporate philanthropy, click here. VNA's (Visiting Nurse Association of Texas) mission is to help seniors age with dignity and independence at home. VNA Meals on Wheels provides hot meals and safety checks to more than 4,500 homebound seniors each weekday. Click here to learn more.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

ABOUT VNA

Established in 1934, VNA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that helps older adults age with dignity and independence at home. VNA is the community's most trusted provider of quality healthcare services in the home and is the oldest, most experienced Hospice Care provider in Texas. VNA offers Meals on Wheels in Dallas County, and VNA Hospice, Palliative and Private Care in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall, Tarrant and Van Zandt Counties. Visit www.vnatexas.org or call 1 (800) CALL-VNA for more information.

