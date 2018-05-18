Texas-Based Chain Announces First Colorado Location

Shipley Do-Nuts to open first location in Aurora, CO

HOUSTON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts is proud to announce the opening of its first Shipley Do-Nuts location in Colorado, scheduled for June 2018 at 5400 S. Parker Rd; Aurora, CO. Bryan Kopp, a Colorado native, and Julie Kopp are franchisees and multi-unit developers. After opening their first Shipley Do-Nuts in June of this year, they plan to develop their second location in 2019. "We are thrilled to bring Shipley Do-Nuts to our friends, family and community," said Kopp. "This is something we've been planning to do for a long time and we couldn't be more excited to start serving Shipley Do-Nuts and kolaches here in Colorado."

"We are very eager to bring our famous Shipley Do-Nuts to Colorado," said Lawrence Shipley III, the CEO of Shipley Do-Nuts. "Colorado is a perfect fit for our company, which started in 1936. We serve over 50 varieties of donuts and kolaches and are excited to bring over 800 jobs to the state of Colorado," said Shipley.

Since 1936, the Shipley family do-nut recipe has withstood the test of time. With more than 50 varieties of delicious do-nuts, pastries, and kolaches made fresh daily and served hot, it's this same simple concept that has continued to bring back multiple generations of loyal customers. Shipley Do-Nuts originated in Houston, Texas, where it still maintains its offices and production facility. Today, Shipley Do-Nuts is under the leadership of Lawrence Shipley III, with over 290 franchise locations open in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. The company has 28 stores under development and has plans to reach 400 stores by 2020.

For more information, please visit www.shipleydonuts.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact STACEY MICHEL

Telephone 713.869.4636

Email marketing@shipleydonuts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-based-chain-announces-first-colorado-location-300651313.html

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts