Tespo Announces Licensing Program

MegaFood First to License Tespo System to Deliver Whole Food-Based Supplements

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tespo, a health and wellness technology company, announced today the launch of Tespo Licensing Program to allow vitamin manufacturers to license Tespo's patent-pending vitamin pods and dispenser system for distribution. The program will expand Tespo's vitamin offerings to give consumers more choices.

MegaFood, a leader in whole food dietary supplements, will be the first to license Tespo's system. They will begin selling four of their current supplements, to customers using Tespo's second generation dispenser beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"The launch of the Tespo Licensing Program sets the stage for our next generation dispenser, and allows us the opportunity to give our customers more supplement choices," said Ted Mills, CEO of Tespo. "Last year when we launched Tespo, we set out to make supplements without fillers and sugars in liquid form to help people regardless of their age, potential health condition, or their adversity to pills. Today, we're collaborating with MegaFood, one of the most respected brands on the market, to deliver on our promise."

MegaFood delivers farm fresh foods from trusted farmers throughout the United States and Canada using their one-of-a-kind Slo-Food Process™. The results are wholesome supplements that deliver authentic nourishment - far more than vitamins and minerals alone.

"Partnering with Tespo allows us to extend our mission of improving more lives with the benefit of premium supplements delivered with whole food," says Robert Craven, CEO of MegaFood. "Together with Tespo we will be able to provide MegaFood to current and new consumers via this future technology and innovative delivery system," says Robert Craven, CEO of MegaFood."

Tespo formulas come in individually dosed 31-serving pods, and are delivered as liquid via the Tespo Dispenser, much like a single-serve coffee appliance. The dispenser easily fits on a counter to serve as a daily reminder to take the supplements.

Tespo's Licensing Program is accepting additional applications. For more information, please email partnerships@gettespo.com.

About Tespo

Tespo is a consumer-direct company providing customers with premium vitamins and supplements. They offer non-GMO and sugar-free formulas as well as formulas that contain no artificial dyes or flavorings. Their innovative Dispenser and Pod system is designed to eliminate pills and make it easier for customers to comply with their daily vitamin regimen.

The Tespo Licensing Program allows vitamin and supplement manufacturers to license Tespo's Pod design to provide current and new customers with access to their favorite formulas in liquid form. For more information, visit www.gettespo.com.

About MegaFood

Fresh From Farm To Tablet™, MegaFood is as real as it gets. Since 1973, MegaFood has been committed to creating products that use real food from family-owned farms to make a real difference, and has produced some of the most effective and award-winning supplements available today. A pioneer in the natural products industry, MegaFood was the first company to make their FoodState® vitamin and minerals from scratch starting with farm fresh whole foods. MegaFood continues to innovate by manufacturing more than 44 individual FoodState nutrients using their proprietary Slo-Food Process™, all in their own facility in New Hampshire. Their FoodState nutrients are blended and combined to create over 60 handcrafted supplements that make up the MegaFood product line today, found in over 3,700 natural products retailers and vitamin specialty shops throughout the United States. For more information, visit megafood.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tespo-announces-licensing-program-300528786.html

SOURCE Tespo