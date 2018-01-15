Teriyaki Madness has Big, "Bowled" Expansion Plans for Dallas-Fort Worth

Asian-Fresh Fast Casual Franchise to Bring 25 Locations and 500 Jobs to DFW Market

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teriyaki Madness, one of America's fastest growing fresh Asian fast casual concepts, is targeting Dallas-Fort Worth for expansion. With 3 existing units in the area, the company has announced plans to open 20-25 additional locations through franchise partnerships and strategic development over the next five years. The new locations will create approximately 500 new jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

Teriyaki Madness' Texas development is led by VP of Development, Brooks Speirs, formerly of Moe's Southwest Grill. With a huge customer fan base and craveable recipes, Teriyaki Madness has a restaurant model with industry-leading, proven franchisee profitability and plans to open more than 100 locations across the United States in the next two years. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, is a target market for Teriyaki Madness' growth, as they already have an emergent presence in the market and customers are excited for more. "The Asian food trend has continuously grown over the past decade, and because we are increasingly receiving positive feedback from our Dallas – Fort Worth customers, we are thrilled to expand here" says Speirs.

Teriyaki Madness shops are individually owned and operated by people with diverse sets of backgrounds that turn their operations into successful establishments. Teriyaki Madness includes an Item 19, which shows every Profit & Loss statement for each of the Teriyaki shops open 2+ years. Each shop has the opportunity for outsized profits on an average unit volume of $1,096,047* – a major reason why the company is ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious annual Franchise 500® list for a second year in a row and is featured as a member of the Inc. 5000.

From 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19, Teriyaki Madness will host an open house for franchise prospects with free food at its Plano location, 8448 Parkwood Boulevard, #300. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to taste the menu and learn more about the business model and concept.

Speirs is actively seeking qualified franchisee partners to open their own shops in the region. "Those who want a business with profits up to 26 percent* and are passionate about really flavorful food that happens to be healthy, would fare well with the 'madness' of the brand," Speirs adds.

Teriyaki Madness successfully operates by utilizing two of the strongest growth segments in the market: fast casual dining and Asian food. Each unit serves big bowls of bold, flavorful food made to order with fresh ingredients. Dishes use all-natural meats that are marinated and grilled and served with noodles or rice and fresh steamed vegetables, served with a variety of made-in-house sauces.

Customers can choose a big bowl or huge plate and then load it with teriyaki chicken, beef or tofu and add yakisoba noodles, brown, white or fried rice. They can then customize the bowls or plates with fresh-cut veggies and house-made gluten-free sauces. With fresh-cut veggies and natural sauces, the bowls are customized as low-carb and gluten-free, with the average price per bowl around $8.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept featuring a Seattle Teriyaki menu, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The brand is dedicated to "Spreading the Madness" so that everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. The "Fresh, Fulfilling, and Fits your Life" concept was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award for 2015 and 2016. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

