Telling the Natural Story: Women's Marketing Works with the Hain Celestial Group on Consumer Engagement

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Marketing, a leading marketing and media services agency, is pleased to announce its marketing strategy and media services engagement with The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. The partnership spans Hain Celestial's core business platforms in the United States, including Better-For-You Pantry brands Spectrum® culinary oils, MaraNatha® nut butters and Imagine® soups; Better-For-You Snacking brand Terra® Chips; Pure Personal Care brands Live Clean® and Alba Botanica®; as well as Better-For-You Baby brand, Earth's Best®.

2018 marks a period of focused marketing and advertising investment for Hain Celestial, which will include raising the profile of various brands including the first-ever integrated campaign for MaraNatha®, including highly engaging retail promotions and a focus on strengthening online platform sales.

"Hain Celestial has long been the leader in the organic and natural products category, but increased competition has led to the need to make noise in the marketplace," said Leah Dunmore, Vice President Better-for-You Pantry at Hain Celestial. "With Women's Marketing working with us on the strategy and agency Terri & Sandy developing groundbreaking creative, this is an exciting year ahead for the entire portfolio."

As Hain Celestial continues to strategically invest in their key brands, they will be supported with Women's Marketing's expertise in comprehensive marketing and media strategy. Activations are rooted in performance-based media, complemented by brand-awareness and engagement-driving digital, social, influencer and magazine media.

"It is time for the outstanding Hain Celestial brands to shine," says Andrea Van Dam, CEO of Women's Marketing, adding: "We are proud to support their growth by delivering results that will keep their brands on top."

Additional quotes from the Hain Celestial Team:

"We're so happy to be working with Women's Marketing – their expertise in marketing to women helped us to introduce Live Clean to the U.S. Market in a very meaningful way this past spring. Their insights and campaign analytics provided us with the impact we were looking for and the actionable next steps to keep the momentum going," shared Julie Marchant-Houle, Vice President and General Manager, Pure Personal Care at Hain Celestial.

"Women's Marketing has provided the Earth's Best® with amazing support on our strategy and identifying areas of opportunity that should drive our business forward," said Jared Simon, Vice President, Better-for-You Baby at Hain Celestial.

"We are investing in a full, integrated media campaign for the Terra® brand. Women's Marketing has provided guidance as we plan for our campaign in the year ahead," said Brett Hartmann, Director, Better-For-You Snacking at Hain Celestial.

About Women's Marketing:

Women's Marketing is the leading marketing services agency for high-growth brands. We are experts in building brands into category leaders in beauty, CPG, and retail. We understand how women engage and take action with brands and use our unique IP and resources to deliver results for our clients. With offices in Westport, CT, and New York City, Women's Marketing has become the authority on what inspires and moves women along the path-to-purchase. Visit womensmarketing.com to learn more.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe and India. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

