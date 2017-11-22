Tell Us Your Culinary Voice: Marc Forgione

Restaurateur and chef Marc Forgione savors a challenge. Since winning Iron Chef in 2010, as well as earning the first Michelin star for his eponymous restaurant that same year, he has continued to wow diners with his bold and delicious takes on local ingredients. Chef Forgione — who, according to the New York Times, “excels at simplicity” — shares the five straightforward ingredients of his culinary voice.

Start honing your own unique culinary voice — learn more about ICE’s award-winning career programs.